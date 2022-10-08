I have been trying to increase my chicken flock by setting eggs in mama’s incubator recently. The first setting seemed to come off fast. I walked in one morning two days before they were to officially hatch and a chick was chirping away!
Within the next day everybody had greeted the air with their friendly little cheeps save one. With a heavy heart I put that one away on the farm and put the others in the little place I’d fixed for them to grow up.
So I decided to set another nine eggs and Brook Long brought me some of hers. I was elated! She has gorgeous hens. Most of the first batch I’d set were roosters. I think I can finally tell who the roosters are when they first hatch. We’ll see.
I tried something different this time after I stumbled upon a video by a fella from I don’t know where said his grandmama set eggs and only hatched out hens. Then he proceeded to say that the eggs that are more short, fat and round will produce hens while the longer eggs will hatch roosters.
Hmmmmmm. Made sense to me. So I set only short fat eggs this time with a couple of them being a toss up. Not all eggs look alike.
The second batch was set to be hatched on September 30, but I figured a couple or three of them would make their appearance on the twenty-ninth, Jonathan’s birthday. When I came into the office Thursday morning Tonya excitedly said, “I heard a ‘crack’ in the incubator and I’m sure I heard a ‘cheep’.” She said she wanted to peek in but was afraid she would mess it up. I grinned. She will be addicted soon.
I unplugged the incubator and pulled the top off. Sure enough, there were a couple of eggs that had little beaks peeking through with several others pipped as we call it in the hatching world. That means it was cracked with no beak shining out.
And thus began the waiting. And waiting. And starting with each little chirp. And waiting some more. You can’t help the little tykes because they need that struggle to get out of the egg shell to develop their strength in the their wings. And there is an egg yolk sac they have to injest in a place we won’t talk about so they can have food for three days. In nature this is done because mama may spend three days hatching everyone so they need that nourishment to keep them healthy until everyone cracks out. So all you can do is glance over and wait for that miraculous moment to occur.
Meantime, my thoughts drifted back to my chicken house at home. Mrs. Barbara Lunn came by the day before my chicks started hatching and brought me a pair of bannies that are already more than half grown. She says they are the smallest bannies you can own. She told me one day the week before that she was going to bring them to me. I was elated! She promised me a male and female so I can start my own flock of this kind.
Last Wednesday afternoon she came to the office and said she had my chicks, “and I brought you a little something extra,” she said. Inside one of her cages was a pair of bannie Cochins! She had given me some of those several years ago and my last one, that I called Warrior, died a couple of months back. It was neat to get those started again! The little black and white fuzzy chicks were running around faster than little wind up toys.
So I carried them all home to their new castle, after dropping by mamas and showing them off. Thus a new line of chicks begins on Magnolia Plantation. I’m thinking about naming the bannies Frank I and Helen after the first king and queen of Narnia. And if you need to know who they are, acquaint yourself with the Chronicles of Narnia written by C.S. Lewis.
Since the first day I have had seven little chicks to hatch.
