I like the Progressive Insurance commercials starring "Dr. Rick, the parents life coach", who coaches people on un-becoming their parents.
I love the one where the young guy with the blue hair walks by. “We all see, we all see it,” Dr. Rick confirms, hoping to negate any verbal remarks. But they can’t help making a comment.
I also like the commercial where he’s showing everyone where the mute button is on their phones.
I remember when we gave my daddy a cell phone and we set up the favorites option so he could easily call everyone.
He never used the favorites option. He simply called me every time and told me who I was to call and have them to call him. “Call your sister and tell her to call me —click.”
Theses days I call my kids and all I get is voicemail. Life was so much better without cell phones.
Every generation has their own new favorite style of music. I miss new music by the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and Dan Fogelberg.
I hope to tell my grandson about the Beatles, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Fleetwood Mac, Jim Croce, the Doobie Brothers, Garth Brooks and so, so many others.
I think about my momma more and more each day and act like my daddy more and more.
My daddy’s generation respected craftsmanship and quality and demanded guaranteed service. But he was a loyal customer.
Every time something breaks these days you’re expected to buy a new one because “mother boards” are too expensive to replace.
“I’d rather live by a fellow that had a good tv than buy one of those Mickey Mouse pieces of junk,” daddy would say (with a little added flavor).
But becoming like my parents is not a bad thing.
There’s something to be said for comfort over fashion and today’s sweat pants look nice and feel good. Elastic is my friend.
My friends and I tell the same ole stories and laugh at the same ole jokes. That’s because the true stories are better than the ones you make up and the jokes are still funny.
Mother and daddy knew how to raise a garden and both of them worked in the field. They were no strangers to long hours and hard work.
But they truly appreciated the little things that made life so grand and wonderful. They gladly shared everything they had.
They didn’t have all the answers, but they had faith in God and each other. They took us to church.
They loved each other and their families. They helped their neighbors. They helped strangers.
They loved America.
They wanted the best for their children.
Mother taught me what it means to love others more than yourself. She taught me to dress my kids warmly, keep them in my sight and hold their hands when we walked down the street.
Momma lost her baby brother when he was killed in an auto accident at age 19. She missed him every day of her life. She taught me how precious and fragile life really is.
Both of my parents took care of their parents. It wasn’t a chore. They cherished the opportunity.
Come to think of it, it would do me a lot of good to act more like momma and daddy, not less.
It only took me 64 years to figure that out.