I laughed at my little dominicker hen that I call Corrie. She was squawking and squawking trying to get the other hen off of a nest so she could go into the nest box.
I saw where they had thrown all of the straw out of two of the boxes so I stepped to the little hay house and filled the nest again.
That hen jumped from the roost into the nest much like a kid jumping into a feather bed. She settled right in to making the straw fluff over to her liking. She tickled me so much. So another hen was satisfied and she prepared to lay a golden egg. The inside is golden, mind you, the shell is a pretty dark brown.
I had another little hen that I made quite irate the other night. I went to shut them up against the critters and notice there were only three eggs to gather. When I shined my light into the corner that little bannie hen was fluffed out over the corner nest. I reached in and pulled all the eggs out from under her. “It’s too early to start a family right now,” I instructed. She squawked at me but soon settled down for her almost spring nap.
So with the coming of spring next week not only are chickens trying to make families, the kitties have already succeeded. A sweet lady gave me a brown Burmese cat last June and she already has brought forth.
I knew she was getting close and I was hoping she would have the kittens on Julie Treloar Robbins birthday last Saturday, March 7, which was also my late Uncle Jimmy Butler’s birthday. But alas, I waited all day and no kitties were born.
I knew Sunday was going to be a hard day for me, because it was the year anniversary of the death of my best friend Ann Davis Stubblefield. I was up at the dawning of the day, especially since the time changed and the dawning is after 6 a.m. My little Cleopatra came to see me and I could tell she was in labor.
I put her in the box I’d prepared in the corner of the closet. She immediately left it and came to the bed. She looked between the bed and my overnight stand then jumped down and went under the bed.
“No! No!” I said. “You can’t have those kittens under there with the dust monsters!”
I started pulling at my mattress. I have a light foam mattress on top of an old cotton mattress that is a day or two older than I am. I started struggling with it, folding it back on my bed a huffing and a puffing. Of all Sundays for Jonathan to be in Booneville, I thought.
I finally got the mattresses back and spied the cat, reached between the bed springs, and snatched the nap of her neck. I finally wiggled her out from under the bed.
I’d already done more work during those few minutes than I’d planned on doing all day. I put her in the box once more and put it on top of my bed, like I did for my Callie cat many years ago. That didn’t satisfy her. Suddenly I got an inspiration. The safe room closet in the bathroom!
I scurried her in there and wedged her on a back dark shelf. She settled right in and was content. Soon I had to go to church to teach Sunday school, but between Sunday school and worship services, while singing was going on, I ran back home to check on her.
Three kitties! I was elated. I left the little mama alone and ran back to church and listened to my dear pastor. Two more were born during that time and mama was doing fine. I held the little kittens in my hand while the tears gathered. The hurt of the day was softened with the sweet little creatures.
I have been enjoying looking at the little bits of life. Now I also have three more girls on the hill who will be bringing forth. They have done this before, so it’s old hat to them and besides Cleopatra is my special cat from Aunt Carrie Ferguson [well, she is not my aunt, but my best friend Kathie Ferguson calls her that so I do too, you know, kids will do that.]
So nesting season has arrived on Magnolia Plantation. Even Tuck is enjoying his box with blankets in it that I put outside for him. Jon says I spoil them, but what does he know?