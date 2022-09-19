This Saturday starting at 7Am, you'll find big pumpkins, tiny ones, funky colors, stripes and splotches, bumpy gourds, odd shapes and all sorts. No pumpkin spice here, we have the real deal! More than just fall pumpkins, our producers are bringing locally grown okra, mustard greens, green beans, shelled and unshelled purple hull peas, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, eggplant and sweet potatoes!

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus