This Saturday starting at 7Am, you'll find big pumpkins, tiny ones, funky colors, stripes and splotches, bumpy gourds, odd shapes and all sorts. No pumpkin spice here, we have the real deal! More than just fall pumpkins, our producers are bringing locally grown okra, mustard greens, green beans, shelled and unshelled purple hull peas, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, eggplant and sweet potatoes!
At Saturday's market, our bakers are bringing loaf breads, pies, cakes, chess squares, oatmeal cookies, muffins, fried pies, fudge and all kinds of sweets. Cottage food producers are fully stocked with sorghum, pickles, salsas, chow chow, jams, jellies and preserves. From Southern Cultured Creamery....Cream Top Milk, chocolate milk and a variety of cheeses ... Monterey jack, pepper jack, caerphilly and gouda.
Treat yourself to a visit to the Pontotoc Farmers' Market this Saturday! Pick up your weekly produce, dairy and cottage foods and shop with our artisans and makers. The best produce is selected by our growers for each Saturday at the Pontotoc Farmers Market from local farmers, bakers and makers. Everything local in one place saving you time and money and supporting the greatest variety in local producers.
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. In the heart of Pontotoc County and Hill Country Mississippi, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com. Open at 7:00 am.
