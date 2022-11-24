I stepped into the elementary school to take pictures of the little Indian tribes that would soon be pouring into the commons area. It brought back memories. It wasn’t that long ago it seemed that my dear Jonathan was in kindergarten.
I spied Ryan Lee just outside the door. “Just yesterday I remember taking your picture when you did the pow wow,” I said with a grin. He is two years older than Jon. “And I remember it like it was yesterday,” he returned.
As we waited on the children I knew that my last little nephew, Elijah Rone, would soon be taking his place on the mat. I’ve taken pictures of all the kids in our family as they took their turn enjoying this special study in our Indian heritage.
Soon the tom-toms started beating over the loud speaker and the little warriors and maidens filed in behind their tribe names. Each little tribe sang their own song and I was caught up in the joy of it all with them.
All too soon we had to leave remembrance land and the children had to go back to class for their final day of school before the Thanksgiving break.
As I went to retrieve my battery that I’d plugged up for an extra back up in case I needed it, I spied my Jon. He grinned at me and I went over and hugged him. He had been sent over to pick up something there at the elementary. I showed him the picture of little Elijah that I took and we shared a little laugh over his expression. And now his little pow wow is history. And life with its tiny moments of thanks goes on.
But that is what this joyous season is all about. Pausing to give thanks for all the blessings we have such as little moments at school with children.
Tomorrow is the day we set aside to thank God for the family that we hold so dear and the friends who are far and near. How can we ever begin to return thanks to God for all that has been done on our behalf in sunshine and in shadow?
The year is crowning itself with hard times and good times, smiles and tears, joys and fears.
Perhaps no one had greater joys and fears than the first people who settled this great land. They lost so much. They were sorrowing the death of so many of their colony, from the past couple of years, but they faced this particular year with a bounty of food and thanks. Governor Bradford of Massachusetts made this first Thanksgiving Proclamation three years after the Pilgrims settled at Plymouth:
"Inasmuch as the great Father has given us this year an abundant harvest of Indian corn, wheat, peas, beans, squashes, and garden vegetables, and has made the forests to abound with game and the sea with fish and clams, and inasmuch as He has protected us from the ravages of the savages, has spared us from pestilence and disease, has granted us freedom to worship God according to the dictates of our own conscience.
Now I, your magistrate, do proclaim that all ye Pilgrims, with your wives and ye little ones, do gather at ye meeting house, on ye hill, between the hours of 9 and 12 in the daytime, on Thursday, November 29, of the year of our Lord one thousand six hundred and twenty three and the third year since ye Pilgrims landed on ye Pilgrim Rock, there to listen to ye pastor and render thanksgiving to ye Almighty God for all His blessings." William Bradford/Ye Governor of Ye Colony
When was the last time you made a Thanksgiving proclamation within your own life? When was the last time you screeched yourself to a halt and stopped to consider everything you do have to be thankful for? God puts a great store in thankful people. Thanksgiving is mentioned all through the scriptures. Many many times the writers of God’s holy writ says “give thanks” and “be thankful.”
So take time tomorrow away from the ball games and parades and get in a quiet place and return thanks to God who gives life to all human souls.
Thank our Faithful God for all the blessings, the sorrows, the joy and the tears that this year has brought. And while it will be hard to face the day without the ones you love, God’s own dear presence will guide you and love you through these troubling times.
Have a blessed thanksgiving!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.