One of my favorite Christmas gifts from Santa Son this past year is this little house shaped piece of wood and plastic that has some sayings on it.
At the top is Our House Rules: Never give up, help each other, use kind words, laugh, always be honest and cherish every day.
If anything punctuates our lives together as mama and son and as a member of our Butler family in general these few little words do.
Over these past two weeks of days I have my memory bank full of little moments.
Christmas Eve I spent a half hour playing hide and seek with the little children. They hid, I just helped the seekers find. Laughter spilled across the hill as Christmas lights gleamed from the window while inside tables were spread with cloths and the foods we all brought in for our sit down supper.
Christmas Day we shared breakfast with mama and daddy and watched a little tv before returning home. We went for a walk in the woods watching Sissy Girl take in all the scents around her. A deer came out of the woods and stood on the wide path ahead of us.
“Look, a deer!” I whispered out loud to Jon. The white tailed critter went on westward, and Jon told me it was a four pointer.
Sure enough when Sissy got to the place that the deer came across, she put her nose to the ground and followed the tracks east, then went westward. Because she is still young and won’t be very far away from us she was back in a couple of minutes. But it was neat to hear her little feet running through the leaves.
In the days that followed, we enjoyed the spring like weather watching the antics of the cats, admiring the birds and enjoying quiet moments outside in the sunshine; while looking forward to the next gathering of the Butler clan at mama’s house for New Year’s Eve.
Supper of brown beans, black-eyed peas, potatoes, green beans, lima beans, cabbage and corn bread was spread and we filled plates and scattered to the front porch and back to enjoy our meal.
We’d all agreed that we would spend time playing Chinese Confusion. A card game that dear Uncle Stan taught us many years ago. The game got underway with a table full of siblings and some of our children.
And then it was wassail making time again. I put the cider and juices on the stove when I caught a break in the action from our card game. The sweet scent permeated the air drawing the youngsters into the house for a cup.
It was neat sitting around the table and watching my brother, sister-by-love and sisters. Memories of other card games in that very house came easy punctuated by laughter. We stopped the game long enough to go outside and shoot fireworks. The children had little glow sticks around their necks that I’d brought so we could keep up with them.
Soon it was time to say one final Happy New Year and go our separate ways again.
New Year’s Day Jon and I spent the time working on my 300 piece puzzle. Santa Mama gave him a 500 piece puzzle of a tiger since he went to Northeast Community College and herself a 300 piece puzzle of a kitten in a hammock. I’d told him in the past that puzzles were addicting. Once you got into putting one together you couldn’t help yourself. He laughed at me.
While we binge watched Hogan’s Heroes (Jon borrowed it from Popa’s library) I worked on finding each piece. Jon soon joined in and the afternoon was spent finding each piece and figuring out where it went. I grinned. “It’s addicting isn’t it,” I said. He glared back at me in a playful manner.
“Grandmama would get a 1,000 piece puzzle and larger and spend the winter working on it,” I told him. I grinned as the moments of yesterday played across my mind. Once more Grandmama was leaning over her table that she had set up by the fire place peering through her glasses at tiny puzzle pieces while the flames crackled merrily in the hearth.
We didn’t finish my puzzle Saturday so Sunday after we came in and had lunch, I cleaned the ashes from the fireplace and Jon built a fire.
We settled in his bedroom over the two tv tables and Jon allowed as to how I needed to put our ‘fix’ in front of us. I grinned and set the puzzle into place and we went to work with the chatter of Hogan’s Heroes in the background again. “Are you sure you haven’t lost any pieces?” Jon asked as he tried to match up the picture. “I don’t think so and we won’t call any pieces lost until we get it together,” I returned.
Suddenly it dawned on me that it was getting colder and the outside faucet needed covering. We donned our warm clothes and boots and went outside. The sleet had turned to snow. We each balled up a bit of the white fluffy stuff and had a bite, then threw a snow ball at each other. Little snowflakes created neat little moments. I grinned in the darkness as we traipsed to get the pine straw.
Soon we settled back into the house over our little pieces of the puzzle. They were all there and he let me lay in the last piece. He smiled with satisfaction. It’s the little things in life that makes it worth it.
Monday morning I went out to get in my truck, as I stepped inside the warmth I noticed my little stuffed snowman laying on the dash. I’d had him up there throughout the Christmas season. I grinned and got the little bit of white fluff and set it up on the hood of Jon’s truck and snapped the picture.
It’s the little things I thought as I returned to my truck to go to work.