It’s time to enjoy the hot afternoon on Pontotoc’s front porch. The Bodock festival is set for this weekend and I’m sure I’ll see many of you out there enjoying the day.
Isn’t it amazing how much it has grown over the years? It has gone from the court square to sprawling out all throughout the town.
Anticipation is what the Bodock Festival is all about. There are the same things that we saw last year, but there are people that will be here from all over, especially since it is during August and folks can travel here from far and wide to enjoy the home town atmosphere only Pontotoc can provide.
Many people across the county have worked hard to make the festival special. I can’t wait to go to the art in the park and decorate a fan or learn how to glaze some of the pieces we did last year for the mosaic.
And who can resist all those smiling animals waiting on the kiddies to come and pet them? And the car show is always fun. This year the 4-H Showcase is sure to be a crowd pleaser for those wanting to get out of the hot August heat.
I love the Bodock festival because I get to see so many people that I dearly enjoy visiting with on the court square.
I also get to see all the kiddies and take their picture, many of whom have grown up through these years and are bringing their own children.
My own family will be here some time through the weekend and I’ll get to squeeze and hug on the little ones and watch them run and play.
If you have never spent time jaunting through town during this time please take it. Step over to the museum and relive yesterday as you peruse the many things that are there.
You will probably run into someone you haven’t seen in a long time or you will probably find a bargain that is just right.
Remember that Christmas is just around the corner and this is the perfect place to find something made in Mississippi or perhaps even made in Pontotoc to give to someone Christmas Day.
Please see the booklet we put out for all the times and of the events that are scattered through-out town on Friday and Saturday.
In this day of hurry and scurry it’s nice to have one weekend when we kick back, relax, catch up on gossip (er. sorry preacher!) um...community news, and enjoy the food, fun and fellowship.
See you on the front porch!