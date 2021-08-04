I have resisted writing about this, but it is time people go back to work.
I think every plant has signs out trying to find help. Many are even offering sign-on bonuses and still not getting the employees they need to fill the positions open.
It is a sad day when you have to offer bonus money just to fill a job.
Restaurants are begging for help. Restaurants are having to close their doors early or have difficulty serving their customers because they can’t find workers.
The shortage of people willing to go to work has affected every sector.
This past year and half have been challenging in so many ways but not having people to work is something I have never seen before.
We have always been blessed in Pontotoc with having a low unemployment rate, but this is unprecedented that we have people drawing unemployment and not looking for a job.
There is a lot of debate that the reason we are in this situation is because of the extra money that has been paid in un-employment and people are staying at home rather than taking the jobs that are available.
The extra unemployment payment should have stopped but now the monthly child credit money is being offered.
We have collected stimulus money, extra unemployment and now child credit money.
When did our country get to the point that we gave away money for people to not work.
That goes against everything our country was built on.
We are a country that produce products, services and celebrate the entrepreneur spirit.
We are a country that takes pride in a hard day’s work to earn money to support our families and enjoy the American dream.
What happened to us?
Send out a few checks and we have apparently hundreds of people who have chosen to just sit at home and collect the checks.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe that the stimulus checks and the forgivable loans to many businesses was not only helpful but necessary to help many get through the pandemic and keep the doors open and to ensure that jobs would be available for our citizens.
When we got to a point that jobs opened back up and became available who would have thought the workers would not come back.