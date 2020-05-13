In these times we have had to rely on the computers for our goods, but that can’t take the place of the smile and the helpful attitude you get from local business owners.
The economy and stores are beginning to open up in Pontotoc again, and while we still need to practice some sort of social distancing, not getting all up in each others faces and such, it is time to get out and support your local shop owner who has been here for the duration, waiting on the opportunity to serve you again.
Did you know that according to the American Independent Business Alliance locally owned independent businesses return more money into the community than buying on line?
“Our store owners hire people who spend their dollars at the restaurants and other retail stores,” said Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Bryant.
So it is time to enjoy getting out and shopping again! Let’s purpose to help our local businesses get back on their feet. This Friday, get out and spend at least $15 on the fifteenth. Get it? It’s easy to remember, 15 on the 15th. Keep that in mind.
To help make your shopping experience even more enjoyable, the Pontotoc County Chamber Main Street is going offer you a bit more money to spend. At participating stores please register for a gift card of $25. One person will be the winner of this special treat.
Please register at the following stores: Ecru Garden Center in Ecru, Pure Bliss, The Red Door, True Blue Boutique, Delta Daisy, Merle Norman at Legacy, Anna Jade, The Twig/City Mercantile, CK Walls/Trend to Pretend, Ultra Violet Boutique, Antiques Downtown, Antiques on Main, Antiques Off the Square, Antique Station and Ella Ivy Boutique for your chance to spend monies back into these stores.
But wait! It doesn’t stop there! On Friday the 22 you are encouraged to spend $20, and guess what? There is a $50 gift certificate for one lucky person this particular week.
Then, let’s finish strong on May 30 by spending $30 at each retail store and there will be a $75 gift card drawn that week.
Recently, Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples who has been a business owner for a number of years encouraged folks to use their money to help get the local businesses back on their feet.
“We’ve all been called upon to make sacrifices, and Pontotoc residents are considerate of each other,” said Peeples. “Running a small business is a difficult proposition, even under the best circumstances, so the last few weeks have been particularly challenging. Let’s remember to support our friends and neighbors as we all get through this together.”
And if you still need more convincing, here are some reasons for wanting to buy local, eat local and go local according to the Independent Business Alliance.
It builds community, the casual encounters you enjoy at neighborhood and public spaces around them build relationships and community cohesiveness. They are the ultimate social networking sites.
It strengthens our local economy, because each dollar spent at independent businesses returns three times more money to the local economy.
Independent businesses gives our community its distinct personality and community character.
Local stores enable you to try on and try out items before you buy it, saving you time and money.
They create a healthier environment. Independent community serving businesses are people sized. They typically consume less land, carry more locally made products, locate closer to our residents and create less traffic and air pollution.
They increase the wealth of the residents. The multiplier effected created by spending locally generates lasting impact on the prosperity of local organizations and residents.
They created jobs and opportunities by employing more people directly per dollar of revenue. They are also the customers of local printers, accountants, wholesalers, farms, attorneys and others expanding opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
They give back to the community by donating more than twice as much per sales dollar to local non-profits, events and teams.
They enhance local democracy because they have roots in the community and are involved in key development decisions that shape our lives and local environment.