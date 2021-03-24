It sounds to me like we need 99 senators that share his interests.

John N. Kennedy is an American lawyer and politician who has served as the junior United States Senator from Louisiana since 2017. A Democrat turned Republican, he previously served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. Senator Kennedy was born in Centreville, MS.
Sen. Kennedy serves on the Appropriations, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Budget, Judiciary and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees in the U.S. Senate. He serves as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.
Over the past four years I’ve come to appreciate his candor and common sense when it comes to commenting on the happenings and actions of politicians in Washington, D.C.
Here are some of Senator Kennedy’s comments since he’s been in office.
"I think they're making a big mistake if they start tacking on extraneous issues to the budget. We have enough trouble doing a budget by itself. We haven't had one since Moses walked the earth. It's embarrassing.”
"Facebook is a great company, but it's no longer a company; it's a country. That's how powerful it is. And its behavior lately has kind of been getting into the foothills of creepy.”
"So far there's been a lot of chopping, but I don't see any chips flying. And I don't think that's going to change.”
"I am petrified of giving the power to confiscate guns and ask questions later to public officials. ... If you trust government, you obviously failed history class. The Native Americans gave up their guns, too.”
"A lot of my colleagues in Washington D.C. say that England is such a wonderful place because they don't have guns. And if they think it's such a swell place, well, carry your happy a** there."
"We've got … some hogs who have all four feet and their snout in the trough. And we got to find out who they are gentlemen.”
"As we say in Louisiana, President Trump is a hard dog to keep on the porch. He's not a porch dog; he's a running dog. He likes to do things his way.
"I don't even know when they have time to make movies in Hollywood because it looks like they're all busy molesting each other.
"Credit monitoring companies collect our information without permission and sell that information to businesses. These companies then offer a premium service to make sure that the data they're collecting is accurate. It is ridiculous. I don't pay extra in a restaurant to prevent the waiter from spitting in my food."
"If you believe that tax policy has nothing to do with the economy, you're pretty much like a rock -- only dumber.”
"My attitude is if you hate cops just because they're cops, then the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead. That's the way I feel about it.”
"You can find an analyst to say just about anything you want to say.
"Let me tell you about economic forecasting. There are 300 Ph.Ds and economists at the Fed, and not a single one of them called a meltdown in '08. ... Economic forecasting around this place in the last 10 years -- let's be fair, the last eight years -- makes those psychic hotlines look reputable."
"Beto's copy of the Bill of Rights goes from one to three. Mine includes the Second Amendment. But there are a whole host of people here in Washington... they would be happy to confiscate America's guns. And if you don't believe that, then you probably also still believe in Bigfoot."
“Let me state the obvious. Illegal immigration is illegal. Duh!”
You're morally tainted if you don't treat both the accuser and the accused with fairness and with respect, and with due process.
“If people lose faith in their government, the result is the same whether or not the loss of confidence is justified.”
“I don’t life traffic cameras. In fact, I hate them. But that doesn’t mean I can break the speed limit and run red lights to get to a New Orleans Saints game.”
“Too many people treat parenting like it’s the 20th item on their to-do list.”
“You know people talk about federal money as if it falls from heaven. You know we thank heaven for it, but it came out of people’s pockets—and I’ve driven all over Washington, D.C., I cannot find the money tree.”
“I don’t think anybody in America ought to be scared.”
“When you look at how much we spend on social programs in our country, it separates us from a lot of countries. In our county, if you’re hungry, we’ll feed you. If you’re homeless, we’ll house you. If you’re too poor to be sick, we’ll pay for your doctor. But all that comes at a cost.”
“As a country, we can’t teach kids how to read and write when we got 18 years to do it. And that’s —that’s a disgrace.”
“Part of the problem is there are people in Washington, D.C., in positions of power to whom the border is just a nuisance, and I think some of them believe that illegal immigration is a moral good. It is not. It undermines legal immigration.”
“I bet taxpayers remember providing more than $812-billion to Citigroup and Bank of America, two Wall Street banks, in 2009 to bail them out during the 2008 financial crisis. Taxpayers remember that generosity; big banks evidently don’t.”
“I try to speak plainly so that my constituents who don’t follow the nuances of government like I do, because they’re too busy earning a real living, can understand the issues before me. None of this stuff is brain surgery.”
“The second Amendment is just as important as all the other Amendments.”
“I’m interested in two things. I’m interested in truth and I’m interested in fairness.”
It sounds to me like we need 99 senators that share his interests.