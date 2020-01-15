PONTOTOC- The South Pontotoc soccer teams dropped division games to Itawamba AHS last Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars fell 8-0, while the boys lost 6-2.
The Cougars jumped on top early when Rene Martinez found the back of the net in the 7th minute. South kept the lead until they were called for a foul in the box in the 21st minute, leading to a penalty kick goal for the Indians that tied it 1-1. Itawamba AHS then grabbed the momentum with three goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half to lead 4-1.
Two minutes into the second half the Indians increased the lead to 5-1 on a second chance goal. The Cougars cut the deficit to 5-2 in the 57th minute when Rene Martinez scored his second goal of the night. Itawamba AHS would add another goal to finish out the game. The Indians outshot South 39-4, and Cougar goalie Marcus Holley finished with 20 saves.