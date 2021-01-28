The great poet Milton, author of the greatest poem ever written, Paradise Lost, followed the Bible, and if one follows Milton the sin of Lucifer is narcissism.
The term narcissism was coined in the 19th Century. It refers to the Greek myth of Narcissus, a guy who stared into a lake and drowned for love of his own reflection. (Note to Hollywood….everybody in Hollywood).
The sin of Satan is falling in love with one’s own self and disregarding others.
Watch a nature program. I’m partial to shows about lions. Lions are terrific. They’re majestic, strong, and very social. Lions rely heavily upon family—a pride, we call them. I like that name.
Lion cubs depend totally upon their mothers. They nurse. They play. They run amuck and everything they do is directed outward, away from themselves. Lion cubs have no sense of themselves apart from Mama.
That’s the idea of innocence and love portrayed in the Book of Genesis in the Bible--total dependence upon God. We can do nothing apart from Mama, or God. This is nature’s great way, and the wisdom of Scripture. When we break from that dependence upon God and trust our own wits things go wrong.
Being expresses itself in order to realize itself.
What?
Life, itself, moves outward, away from itself and toward the other. Life is expressive and generous. Life needs another to complete itself. Life needs to love, to nurse, to feel safe under the wings of a loved one.
I love my lions.
Our bodies are the expressions by which we show up and are seen by others. They are the forms in which we love, and are loved.
If I exist only inside my own mind then I don’t need anyone. My body, my physical manifestation (perhaps why Jesus chose to become human; the Incarnation) shows that I need others. I need community, family, Mama.
God in God’s very self demonstrates this. God is complete love that cannot contain itself. God must express God’s self in the other. Thus we have the Son and the Holy Spirit. God is family, a Trinity. In God’s self he gives us the model for relationships.
Jesus, the Lion of Judah. Strong, triumphant, and human, flesh and blood. He loved his mama.
I love my lions. I love my Mama. My mama's name is Mary, just like Jesus' mama. It's a beautiful name.