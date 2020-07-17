I have been in front of a camera since before I was born. My daddy loved photography and he passed on that love to all of his children.
He took pictures when it was an exact science or you got a fuzzy picture and didn’t know it until they came back two weeks later after sending them off to get developed.
More than once I’ve heard him say, “Y’all be still! Don’t move!” while he was trying to photograph his entire brood of four children.
When I first came to work at the Pontotoc Progress 31 years ago next month, we had to process our own film and print our pictures before they could be put into the paper. We had to send the actual prints with the paper that was pasted up on thin poster paper by means of putting hot wax on the back of the typing paper that the story was printed on.
We waxed black boxes to the place where the picture should be and the camera department at the press re-shot the pictures and the pages and turned them into giant negatives.
Cameras have come a long way since those days and folks even carry one with them all the time through the magic of the cell phone.
Computers have revolutionized how we “develop” pictures because they can instantly be put into this flat box and I can get the coloring right or lighten a picture enough to make you think it was shot in blazing sunshine.
So I’m sure you are wondering what caused all this dithering about photography. My daddy gave me this book called Famous First Facts compiled by Joseph Nathan Kane. One of the things I came across was an interesting fact on the first color photograph taken under water. It was listed under July 16 the year 1926. The exact quote from the book is “photographs taken under the sea in natural colors — Tortugas, Florida.”
Well computers are handy things to have when you want to learn more and it fascinated me. And as Paul Harvey would say, here is the rest of the story taken from petapixel.com.
This site actually had the photograph of the fish as well as the flash they had to shoot off to get it with an explanation. Here is the exact quote:
“This is the first color photograph ever taken underwater. It’s a hogfish captured off the Florida Keys July 16, 1926 by National Geographic photographer Charles Martin and Dr. William Longley. In addition to some special waterproof camera housing, the duo used pounds of highly explosive magnesium flash powder to illuminate the scene.
“The powder was actually in a raft on the surface of the water. When they pressed the camera shutter, it tripped a battery on the raft, which triggered a powerful explosion that illuminated the underwater scene up to 15 feet deep.”
I was amazed! Can you imagine? They had to take the time to get into position, point the cameras in the water, hope the fish would still be there when the shutter was shot and pray that the flash powder didn’t get wet before they were ready to set it off. And they didn’t know if they really had a good shot until they surfaced, carried the film back to the lab and processed it.
I have included both the fish picture and the raft. You will notice that it was a cloudy day when they took this picture. It was amazing that all the elements came together to see what is in the seas in living color.
Today we take for granted grabbing our phone or our camera and shooting a picture, looking at it and doing a quick re-take.
I am grateful for those pioneers in this business who constantly pushed the limits so we can have the technology we do today.