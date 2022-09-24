The “elephant in the room” is a phrase that has long been used to describe a problem or issue that people avoid discussing or acknowledging. This phrase definitely fits the subject of suicide. Suicide is a topic that no one wants to think about or talk about. Yet, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States among people of all ages. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a time to look at ways that all of us can help stop this preventable tragedy.

