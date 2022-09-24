The “elephant in the room” is a phrase that has long been used to describe a problem or issue that people avoid discussing or acknowledging. This phrase definitely fits the subject of suicide. Suicide is a topic that no one wants to think about or talk about. Yet, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States among people of all ages. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a time to look at ways that all of us can help stop this preventable tragedy.
Suicide is a complex problem with risk factors that can vary over time and is rarely the result of a single cause or event. Trauma, burnout, substance abuse, and depression are all risk factors with overlapping symptoms that interact in multiple ways and can significantly impact sleep, mood, mental outlook, energy levels, and suicide risk. For example, burnout, if left untreated, can lead to depression. Depression is a major factor in suicide. Finding solutions to specific challenges such as stress, trauma, or burnout can be crucial to preventing an escalation of symptoms. However, often individuals do not seek help due to personal stigma or concerns over how coworkers or family members might react.
Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of their age or background. The two age groups who are at the highest risk are teens through young adults and the elderly. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among people 15 to 24 years of age and the second leading cause of death among people 10 to 14 years of age in the U. S. An estimated 20% of high school students report having serious thoughts about suicide, and approximately 9% have attempted suicide. There are social and developmental reasons teens and young adults are a high-risk group. The prefrontal cortex, which is the brain’s main control center responsible for judgement and decision-making, is not fully developed until a person reaches their mid-twenties. Additionally, teens and young adults simply have not lived long enough to have the social connections and experience an older person has.
Older adults are also a high-risk group for suicide, primarily due to loneliness. Other factors that impact this age group are chronic illness, pain, cognitive decline, financial struggles, loss of self-reliance, and loss of spouse and other loved ones. Men aged 65 years and older are the highest risk demographic within this group.
Daily life can result in many challenges and stressful events. However, there are ways to cope and there are resources for help. Your loved ones would not want you to suffer in silence out of fear of seeking mental health treatment. Remember, you can only be your best and help care for the ones you love when you first care for yourself.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is hope. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a free, confidential hotline which can reached by dialing or texting 988. This new three-digit phone number is available 24/7 nationwide and is staff by trained crisis counselors. In addition to an expression of suicide intent, warning signs can include loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy, giving away important items, changing a will, avoiding social events, neglecting self-care, showing a lack of concern for personal safety, and a preoccupation with death. If you notice someone else who exhibits these symptoms or is struggling, check on them. Help them talk through their challenges and let them know about the NAMI hotline.
