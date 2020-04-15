With the coronavirus pandemic, shelter-in-place is needed for now, but it’s taking its toll. But it’s not all serious.
Okay here’s what I told Janet last night. When this is finally over and I ask ‘where you wanna eat’, I DON’T want to hear “I don’t know."
A friend was on a conference call from home when when another worker’s dog starting barking. Over the next minute lots of other dogs joined in the barking from their homes. It took a while for the meeting to come to order. Everyone laughed so hard their pajamas were all wrinkled.
What kind of jokes are allowed during the coronavirus quarantine?. “Inside jokes.”
Someone posted this on social media: “We were just hanging out with friends yesterday and asking why the stay home order was extended to April 30?" Duh, because of folks like you.
I hear people are removing fence panels so they can sit at a “safe distance” and talk with their neighbor.
People scurrying around the grocery store remind me of the Pac-Man game. Avoid the boogey man, grab the Charmin, and take any route to void contact.
We have two dogs and a cat. They held an intervention with my wife and wanted to know why she was staying home and not working.
E News reported that the entire Kardashian family fainted when they learned the coronavirus can live on plastic for two weeks!
School’s out, but I hear in some households parents are waking their kids up at three or four in the morning and reminding them “this is when you woke me up for eight months, crying, wanting a bottle ."
I heard that during the shelter-in-home order, Mike Tyson’s tiger is helping “Iron Mike” get his GED.
An anonymous source called and told me “if you keep a glass of wine in each hand it helps you not touch your face.”
A friend of mine said he saw some “Walking Dead” note pads that had “ammo, toilet paper and hand sanitizer” pre-printed on every page.
When I was in the grocery store I saw one poor soul grab his nose and cover their mouth to smother a sneeze. However, they did let out a little fart and someone said, “Bless you!”
Queen Elizabeth is doing her part to help keep the British Empire healthy. When she has to cough or sneeze she grabs the elbow of the closest commoner.
Pizza delivery folks across America are forming an “essential workers union.”
A zoo posted a video of an orangutan who had learned to wash her hands. Someone’s wife offered to loan her husband to the zoo for the entire summer.
I asked Isabella Golden to tell me something she learned from her momma during shelter-in-place home schooling. She replied, “Thirty days hath September—April, June and November— all the rest have thirty-one—except for March and April which have 8,000.”
Someone said, “I miss Starbucks so much, I won’t even complain if they spell my name wrong and mess up my order!”
I hope during this shelter-in-place that someone invents a toaster you can see-through so I can stop burning my toast.
Last night I dreamed that someone secretly videoed inside everyone’s house and there were thousands of Christmas present Pelotons sitting there with damp sweaters drying on them.
May we have a moment of silence for the people who agreed to live with “difficult” roommates because they needed the money and “really wouldn’t be spending that much time at home anyway.”
I can’t stand people who stand five feet, eight inches from you and won’t back up.
I heard five guys are all going in together with their $1,200 stimulus checks and buying the New York Knicks.
Who knew way back that the Hollywood Squares was the first Zoom meeting.
I should have known this was going to be terrible when all those members of Congress started buying stock in Charmin and hand sanitizer.
Someone asked, “ How long are we going to have to stay quarantined?” Dr. Fauci said, "Until everyone over the age of 12 has watched the movie “Cats” in its entirety."
Most importantly, one of the early symptoms of coronavirus is no taste. To be safe I test myself every three hours by eating a Simply Caramel candy bar.
I can just see the lawyer commercials in 2025. “If you used hand sanitizer over and over and over during the 2020 coronavirus and your hands are drier than your 401K balance, you may be eligible for financial compensation. Call Beatum, Cheatum and Leavum at 1-800-myshipscomein.