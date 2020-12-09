By the time you read this I will have officially tripped over another decade. Well not trip as in fall, just stepped across that threshold, unless I don’t have my glasses on and I might trip into my sixtieth year.
Tripping and falling is a habit of mine I’ve had since I was a small child. Mama said I never took a picture at Christmas or Easter without my knees being skinned up. And in keeping with that, before her last reunion in October, I tripped and made sure I had a ‘skint’ knee for those pictures.
I’m finding the older I get the more I look before I leap, well I don’t leap much any more either. This getting old stuff is for the birds. I didn’t realize the vultures would start circling by the time I turned 60. My grandmama told me that every decade will make a difference in how fast I move, at this rate me and the turtle will win the race together.
Speaking of running, I will never forget the day I realized I couldn’t run anymore. I was devastated. How could my body do that to me? I was the one who could cut out and run down the sidewalk any time I wanted. I remember miss Lois Dearman told me one time that I didn’t need to run like a wild maniac on the sidewalk. But I loved it. I was only good for a short fast sprint, but I could run.
When Jon was little I got out in the yard and played badminton with him and we threw the frisbee and went on long walks together. The last time I played badminton with him, he allowed as to how I’d better let those who are younger than me do it. I try to run, but I look like an old lady trotting in place. I don’t know how that happened. I’m not an old lady.
But here lately my feet have been telling me they are tired of walking. What? I don’t trot across the Mason Jar floor any more. What’s the matter with you? All I do is tuck you under my desk and then walk around the yard now and then. Shut up and put one foot in front of the other and go on with life!
Getting a day or two older also means my son thinks I’m breakable or something. I noticed all the leaves on the roof and I told him they needed to be swept off so the water wouldn’t stand on the shingles. “We’ll both climb up there later on and push them off with your push brooms,” I said. I could just visualize how much fun it would be up there surveying the front and back yard at the same time while we swept the leaves down and perhaps we would throw some at each other while we were working. And with both of us up there together, I’d be safe.
I stepped into the house to make the morning biscuits and get some gravy cooked and crack the eggs. Soon I heard what sounded like Santa on the roof and some scraping and pawing that I’m sure was what the reindeer would sound like. I grinned and shouted through the open window.
“Santa! Is that you?” Well it was the Santa son making sure the leaves got off the house without mama’s help. He is so sweet. I think he was afraid he’d have to pick me up from the ground if I got busy sweeping.
The other thing about growing old is seeing those pesky wrinkles sneak up on me. Jon allowed as to how I might need to get some of the clay out of the creek to fill in the cracks if I want my face to ever be smooth again.
And as for the silver strands of time that grow from my head … I did color them for about eight years, but finally gave up because they kept coming back gray, so I guess they are just here for good, what’s left of them anyway. I’m glad God keeps up with the numbers of hair on my head because I keep washing them down the drain. But the white hair that is left kinda makes me look angelic when the sun hits it just right. Don’t you think? That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
My girls that I teach on Wednesday night are surprised when they learn that this lady that gets in the floor with them and has sock ball fights in the room with them is older than some of their grandmothers. I’m pretty sure that’s a compliment. But they keep me young and I can live with that.
Now if I can just keep those pesky vultures from landing in the front yard…