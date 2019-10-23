Everyone is invited to the J D Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St. Jude to be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Crawson Farms owned by Sam Crawson on Mud Creek Rd, Pontotoc, north of the Pontotoc Stockyards.
The trail ride, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will begin at 10 a.m.
Organizers said year’s event raised $24,369.00.
To date thanks to the generosity of everyone who has donated, participated and volunteered, the trail ride event has raised over $343,843.31 for St Jude Children’s Hospital.
"We would like to invite everyone that can come and help us raise even more needed funds for St Jude to find cures and save children battling cancer and other deadly diseases," urged Ruth Hall, one of several event coordinators.
"There is no place like St Jude. World-class researchers and doctors work seamlessly to save the lives of children through cutting edge research, innovative treatment and compassionate family-centered patient care."
"They treat patients from around the world for free-no family pays St Jude for anything. This is the reason we enjoy raising money without us working together to do this none of this would be possible without all the support of each one you."
The J.D. Brown Memorial Trail Ride is a fun, family-oriented, fund-raising event that is based around horseback riding and raising money for St Jude Children’s Hospital. This event takes place annually on the first Saturday in November each year.
"We would like for each and every one you to come and enjoy the day of fun, fellowship, and a hay wagon for those that don’t ride a horse and horseback riding and wagons are always welcomed," Hall invited.
"Also we will have a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings(all donated) is served, there will be a live auction after lunch with a wide variety of items donated and made by individuals and business, something you would not want to miss."
"We also have a special belt buckle that is designed especially for this event that will be auctioned to the highest bidder."
Overnight campers are welcomed for primitive camping.
"We are also asking for a minimum donation of $10.00, and for every $100.00 donation you will receive a chance to win a saddle donated by Jim McGregor at Tri State Sales."
"So please make your plans and start raising money for St Jude, because you and your family will have a great time and lots of fun, by getting the satisfaction of knowing that YOU helped in the battle against childhood cancer. You can follow us on Facebook JD Brown Memorial Trail Ride."
For more information please contact any of the event's coordinators, Ruth Hall (662)489-1995; John Lynes(662) 308-7084; Cathy Adams (662-488-1001; Zach Holloway (662)419-3822; Drew Holloway (662)419-7889.