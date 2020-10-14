The 21st Saddle Up for St. Jude J.D. Brown Trail Ride is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at 725 Mud Creek Road just west of Pontotoc. This annual Trail Ride will start at 10 a.m. sharp and return by noon when lunch will be served and a live auction will be held to benefit St. Jude.
Last year's event raised $21,944.50 and over the past 20 years this event has raised $364,717.81 for St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis.
Bring your family and invited your friends to come join in the fun filled day of trail riding and raising money for such a wonderful worthy cause.
T-shirts are on sale and can be ordered by calling Melanie Holloway at 662-419-6861. For more info contact Ruth Hall at 662-489-1995 or Zach Holloway at 662-419-3822. Additional info available on our Facebook page.