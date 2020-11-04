Helping others is at the heart of cowboy culture, and it’s time again for horse enthusiasts to take to the trail to raise money for children’s cancer research.
The 21st Annual J.D. Brown “Saddle Up for St. Jude” Trail Ride is set for Nov. 7, beginning at 10 a.m., at 725 Mud Creek Road, just west of Pontotoc. Just as they have for 20 years, folks will ride, pray, and eat, and send a big check to St. Jude to help make little ones better.
Rather than being deterred by the pandemic, organizers said the ride is more important than ever.
“People have asked if we’re having the trail ride this year because they haven’t found a cure for COVID, and I’ve replied by asking ‘Have they found a cure for cancer?’” said Ruth Hall, who along with her husband, Judge David Hall, started the ride two decades ago.
“It’s worse for children with cancer now amid the COVID pandemic, and every little bit we can raise means a lot,” said Hall.
Last year some 275 riders, including children and families, hit the trail and raised almost $22,000. Over 20 years the event has raised more than $364,700.00, all for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
The ride will cover 10 miles, across Sam Crawson’s land. Riders can enjoy sausage biscuits and hot coffee before the start, and they’ll return by noon for hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings. They can also participate in an auction, where they can bid on everything from furniture to riding tack and all things in-between.
“This is a yearly ritual for a lot of good people,” said Hall. “People come from neighboring states to enjoy the fellowship and contribute to a great cause. We have several children in Pontotoc County who benefit from the wonderful care given at St. Jude, and this is one small way to give back.”
Riders are asked to give a donation of $10 to participate and can sign up the morning of the event or call ahead. T-shirts are also available, and may be purchased at the event or ordered by calling Melanie Holloway at (662) 419-6861.
For more information call Ruth Hall at (662) 489-1995, or Zach Holloway at (662) 419-3822. Those interested may also visit the J.D. Brown “Saddle Up for St. Jude” Trail Ride page of Facebook.