Northern District Highway officials confirmed this week that preliminary work has begun on construction of U.S. Highway 278 (MS 6) J-Turns at the intersections of Rocky Ford Road and MS Highway 345 (Cherry Creek Road) four lane crossings in Pontotoc County.
MDOT District Engineer Mark Holley said that Talbot Brothers Construction was awarded the $5,257,470 contract in April 2019 to construct both J-Turns, which are technically termed directional median crossings.
In the years since Highway 278 four lane was first opened through Pontotoc County numerous wrecks have occurred at the Rocky Ford Road and Highway 345 crossings, resulting in many deaths and injuries.
Holley said construction of the J-Turns is aimed at helping reduce the number of accidents.
“Because of the number of accidents at these two locations the directional medians will be constructed, eliminating straight across traffic at both of these crossings,” Holley said.
All vehicles wishing to cross over Highway 278 at either Rocky Ford Road or Highway 345 will have to turn right and make a U-turn approximately a half mile down the four lane.
“All traffic will be directed to the right, that will be the only option,” Holley explained. “The directional median crossings will include acceleration lanes on each side, a longer acceleration lane and then a deceleration lane wherever the turn is set up to make a safe U-Turn to go back the other direction. It will be the same set-up at both locations."
Holley said the directional median crossings have proved very effective in lowering the number of accidents at dangerous crossings.
"Throughout the state where these directional medians (leading to a U-turn) have been installed, they have worked very well and inconvenience to drivers is minimal,” Holley said. "We’re talking a half mile turn around. Statistically, U-turns are much safer than going straight across.”
Holley said the turn arounds will safely handle all sizes of vehicles.
"The U-turn portion will be modeled to accommodate big truck turns with no problem. That was a concern at the Pontotoc Sale Barn area on Rocky Ford Road, knowing cattle trailers would be involved and big trucks. It’s designed to let those size vehicles safely accelerate and decelerate and make the turns."
Reduced speed signs have been erected and lane closure barrels and some heavy equipment have been moved in to both construction sites over recent weeks.
Construction of the J-Turn projects is expected to be completed by September 2020.