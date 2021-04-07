It’s not hard to write a story about golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, whose 18 major golf championships is still a record.
Heck, you need a book just to write about the 73 PGA Tour victories he had. He not only won 18 major championships, he also finished runner-up 19 times in major championships. Jack also holds the record for 73 top-ten finishes in majors.
Jack Nicklaus won the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, a record six times.
As for Jack Nicklaus the golfer, the numbers are astounding. But numbers only tell a small portion about Jack Nicklaus, the friend—the husband—the father— and the grandfather.
I’ve seen enough Jack Nicklaus interviews the past 50 years to know he’s most proud of the numbers five and 22. Jack has five children and 22 grandchildren (and I may have missed one or two).
And for a man who won six Masters’ green jackets, his greatest thrill at Augusta National came on April 4, 2018 in the annual par-3 contest.
Jack’s caddie that day was his 15-year-old grandson GT. As is the custom in the fun-loving par three contest, a player’s caddie is often given a chance to hit a tee shot at the eighth hole.
GT took a swing and made a 112-yard hole-in-one. Despite his historic individual achievements at the Masters, Jack, the grandfather, said GT’s hole-in-one “was the greatest day I’ve had at Augusta National.”
Jack’s a major grandfather.
Jack’s oldest son, Jack, Jr., was carrying the clubs when Jack won his sixth green jacket in 1986. Nicklaus said the most special thing about the win was having his son on the bag that day. “So much of professional golf is about the father-son relationship,” Nicklaus said that day.
And in 1973 at the end of the second round of the 1973 PGA Championship at Canterbury Golf Club in Cleveland, Jack’s four-year-old son Gary raced onto the 18th green to meet his dad. A photographer snapped a picture as Nicklaus picked up his son and walked off the green.
“It’s my favorite picture ever,” said Nicklaus, who won his 12th major tournament two days later. Jack’s a major dad.
Back in 1968 Jack Nicklaus became friends with 11-year-old Craig Smith, the son of Mary Lou and Rev. Dr. William Smith, who lived in Jack’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio. Nicklaus was Craig’s favorite golfer.
When Craig Smith was later diagnosed with a rare bone cancer Nicklaus came to visit and asked the youngster what was his favorite color golf shirt. Craig told Jack, “Yellow.”
Jack replied, “Every Sunday when I’m playing and you can watch on television, I will wear a yellow shirt and that’s my ‘hello Craig.’ “
Jack would call Craig, mail him encouraging notes and send him souvenirs from every tournament. As promised, Nicklaus often wore yellow.
“It meant everything to Craig,” said Dr. Smith. “He would watch Jack on TV in a yellow shirt and say ‘hello to you, Jack.’ “
On June 7,, 1971, Craig Smith died at 13.
When Jack Nicklaus won the Masters in 1986 it was no accident he was wearing a yellow shirt that Sunday. That morning he told his wife Barbara, “I’m going to wear a yellow shirt today. I think Craig would like it.”
Jack’s a major friend.
Jack’s also a major husband.
In 2004, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus established the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, which has raised more than $100 million and established 14 Nicklaus Children’s Outpatient Centers. His Memorial Tournament has raised more than $35 million of additional money for charity, the majority going to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
“Helping a little kid is far more important than a 4-foot putt,” Nicklaus said when he and Barbara announced in 2019 their latest involvement in a charitable drive that will involve the global golf community. Called Play Yellow (in memory of Craig Smith) , the campaign hopes to raise $100 million for children’s hospitals.
“We’re just getting started,” Nicklaus said. “Barbara has been so great at what she’s done at the foundation. It’s changed my life. I said many times, ‘You (Barbara) supported me for 50 years, now it’s time for me to support you.’ And that’s what I’ve been doing. I enjoy it. It’s been a blast.”
Back in 2014 my son Collin got some Wednesday practice round tickets to the Masters Tournament. We staked out a green side seat on the fifth green of the par three contest.
Jack Nicklaus was playing the par three tourney along with fellow legends Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
When Jack teed off on no. five it was the only time I was ever pulling for him not to hit a good shot. I was hoping that fade of his would miss off of the left side of the green where we were sitting.
In fact it crossed my mind that if Jack hit a wayward shot and the ball hit Janet in the leg or hip he would probably sign a ball or glove for her.
And right after Jack struck his shot he yelled, “Fore left!” And the ball was coming right toward all of us sitting on the left side.
You couldn’t see the ball coming in the bright sunlight and then the golf ball landed right beside Janet, but didn’t hit her.
Dadgumit! I told her to tell him it bounced off her leg, which was a lie, but she wouldn’t do it.
Jack walked up and asked if everyone was okay. I got a picture of him. He chipped up, made the putt and away they went.
Truth is, Jack’s the best for all the right reasons. And on top of that he’s the best golfer ever.