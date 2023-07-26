Pontotoc High School has a new athletic director, and he has previous experience on the Warrior staff.
Coach Jamaal Jackson served as defensive coordinator for the Warrior football team from 2015-19, before returning to his hometown of Bruce to take a coaching job.
Like most coaches, Jackson took a circuitous route to his current position. He graduated from Bruce High School in 2000. He took a football scholarship to Northwest Mississippi Community College. His performance there garnered him another scholarship to Texas Tech University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and played football under the late coach Mike Leach, most recently the head coach at Mississippi State University.
Coach Jackson started his coaching career at Calhoun City High School, from 2005-06, then moved on to Coffeeville High School. He moved into the head coaching spot in 2009, and coached until 2019.
The Pontotoc School Board officially voted Jackson in on May 11. He will also serve as assistant principal at Pontotoc High School.
Jackson and his wife, Alisha, have three children, including a daughter who will be a junior at Pontotoc this year.
Jackson said that he hopes to add value and experience to an already stellar athletic program.
“Pontotoc already has a great tradition, and I would like to improve communication between the different programs,” said Jackson.
Outgoing AD, Phil Webb, who took over as superintendent of Pontotoc City Schools after the departure of Dr. Michelle Bivens, had high praise for Jackson.
“Coach Jackson is a special individual,” said Webb. “He’s a tremendous leader and a great family man, and we couldn’t be happier to have him as part of the Warrior family.”
