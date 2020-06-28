Ricky Jaggers, who is the first Emergency Management director appointed by the Pontotoc Board of Supervisors will retire in September.
Jaggers has been the EMD for Pontotoc County since October 1, 2000. He is a Miss. Certified Emergency Manager, he is also a retired fire chief, founded the Emergency Medical Response Association in Pontotoc and is a civilian response to active shooter trainer. But we are not thorough. Jaggers worked with FEMA to get the storm shelters to individuals and communities after our county was hit by that tornado in 2001 and wrote and received a grant from FEMA to build two dome shelters located at our county schools.
He has also developed forms that are used across the state and was one of the EM directors featured in an article about one person being responsible for disaster preparedness in rural communities such as Pontotoc.
Jaggers has presented workshops at the MCDEMA conferences, serves on committees and elected to the board for numerous terms. He worked in Lincoln County after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Gustav, helped in Smithville and Tupelo after tornados hit to set up donations management; participates in drills and helps grade those in Lafayette and union Counties, he is trained in Search and Rescue and participates and helps run the Search and Rescue operations in Pontotoc, Union, Tippah and Benton Counties.
The Pontotoc County Board of supervisors are now interviewing prospects to take Jaggers place once he retires.