Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that his deputies are on the lookout for a Houston man who escaped from the Chickasaw County Jail around 1 a.m. this morning (Thursday, May 27).
Sheriff Mask said law enforcement officers in Pontotoc and four surrounding counties are looking for jail escapee Marcques Clinton, age 20, who is charged with 18 felony crimes, including home invasions, armed robbery, and burglaries in Pontotoc, Chickasaw, Calhoun, Clay County and the the city of Starkville.
“Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Dept. alerted us this morning that Marcques Clinton escaped during a power outage at their jail,” Sheriff Mask said. “We’ve advised our deputies to consider him armed and dangerous. He’s got nothing to lose because he’s looking at life in prison with 18 charges.”
Pontotoc County Sheriff investigators and narcotics deputies arrested Clinton on May 6 on Industrial Drive in Pontotoc. On May 11 U.S. Marshals arrested co-defendant Corey Wilson, also age 20, in Tupelo. Wilson is charged with the same 18 felonies as Clinton.
At the time of his arrest Clinton was living in a mobile home on Shanda Ridge near Algoma, Sheriff Mask said.
“Clinton is from the Houston area and has a lot of ties in Chickasaw and Clay County,” Mask said. “ It’s our understanding that his girlfriend is no longer living in Pontotoc County.”
Chickasaw County Sheriff Jimmy Meyers said that Clinton overpowered a jailer during the planned power outage this morning.
“It was a planned power outage and the jailer was doing a visual bed check on prisoners when he overpowered that officer, got out the door and hit the woods running,” Sheriff Myers said. “The public should consider Clinton armed and dangerous because he’s looking at a lot of time in prison.”
Sheriff Meyers said that anyone with information on Clinton is urged to call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Dept. at 662-456-2339 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-773-8477.
In Pontotoc County, Sheriff Mask said anyone with information on Clinton’s whereabouts should call the Pontotoc County Jail at 662-489-3915 or 662-489-3916.
Sheriff Meyers said that co-defendant Corey Wilson is still in custody at the Chickasaw County Jail.