The Pontotoc County Grand Jury which deliberated in January 2020 returned 63 indictments into open court on Monday, Feb. 10, and defendants were arraigned. Court officials said 28 indictments remain secret pending arrest or bonding of defendants.
The upcoming March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court will be in session March 23-27, April 6-10 and April 13-17. Plea days are scheduled for March 19 and 20.
Indictments released on February 10 include the following defendants and their respective charges:
-Eddie Tyreke Vance, grand larceny;
-Austin C. Haws, grand larceny;
-Clifton Edley Eaton, burglary of a building;
-William Parks Eaton, burglary of a building;
-Mathew Benjamin Crump, grand larceny;
-Anthony R. Pulliam, taking of a motor vehicle, habitual;
-Quinin Levar Coleman, burglary of a building, three counts taking of a motor vehicle; four counts of grand larceny; and thirteen counts of burglary of a vehicle;
-Tredarious Kemonte Westmoreland, two counts of aggravated assault, weapon;
-Trey Lynn Steven, burglary of a motor vehicle and credit card fraud;
-Kenneth Cornel Shaw, human trafficking;
-Santonio Rodrico Sanders, promote prostitution-solicitation;
-Danny Roshad McCoy, dogfighting-spectator;
-Jamie Dupree Holmes, dogfighting-spectator;
-Javon Cesaus Williams, dogfighting-spectator;
-Christopher Kimble Rollins, possession of meth-gun enhancement;
-Robert Lee Vaughn, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Valarie Jane Hicks, possession of meth with intent, proximity enhancement;
-Michael Shane McGregor, possession of meth;
-Donna Kay Woods, possession of meth;
-Melvin Lee Miles, possession of hydrocodone and possession of meth;
-Danny Clay King, possession of meth with intent;
-Tevin Cantrell Buford, selling property subject to a lien;
-Alisha Gail Walker, possession of meth;
-Juanita Fair Young, DUI fourth;
-Nicholas Andrew Tucker, DUI fourth;
-Stephanie Ann Chambers, DUI fourth;
-Christopher Arnez Williams, DUI fourth;
-Wade Lee Bean, DUI fourth;
-Armonte Jornell Watkins, DUI fourth;
-Adam Ford Russell, DUI third;
-Allen Demarcus Bell, grand larceny;
-Colby Tyler Gulledge, burglary of a dwelling and assault;
-Anna Hayes Tyson, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Robert Linder Kidd, II, taking of a motor vehicle and malicious mischief;
-Timothy Lenorris Lee, DUI fourth;
-Michael Anthony Buchanan, II, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation and arson of dwelling;
-Cory Palmer, fondling;
-Erikka Clairre Bateman, possession of cocaine;
-Larry Blake Deaton, possession of hashish and possession of amphetamine;
-Jonathan Ulysses Beard, possession of meth;
-James D. Ward, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Daniel Christopher Hill, DUI third;
-Jose A. Medina Escobar, DUI fourth;
-Ronald Kevin Ellis, burglary of a church;
-Jeremy Delane Bramlett, two counts of grand larceny;
-Matthew Baskins, possession of contraband by a prisoner;
-Andrue Patrick Tutor, possession of contraband by a prisoner;
-Devin Wayne Hollimon, burglary of a dwelling-assault; and aggravated assault-weapon;
-Ashley Caprie Mendoza, three counts of child removal from state;
-Stephanie Chambers, possession of meth;
-Tony Mack Wardlaw, possession of meth;
-Eduardo Amezquito Gaucin, three counts of child removal from state;
-Sergio Luis Mendoza, three counts of child removal from state;
-Paulina Kaye McGloflin, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Charles Dale Croft, Aggravated DUI-death;
-Cody Eugene Tidwell, possession of meth with intent-enhanced and possession of meth-habitual;
-Matthew Adam Chapman, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of meth and grand larceny;
-Javarus Martez Shackleford, uttering a forgery;
-Travius Marquez Shackleford, false pretense;
-Michael Andre Pryor, embezzlement;
-Carlos M. King, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle-habitual;
-Jeremy Delane Bramlett, two counts of grand larceny and burglary of a building.