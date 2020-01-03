Happy New Year! As we begin a new year it is good to celebrate long held traditions. In Mississippi these New Year’s Day traditions are thought to help ensure good luck, prosperity, and help us make progress without regards to the past. The folklore that surrounds these traditions may not be true, but it connects us with our ancestors and our agricultural roots. The source used in this column is an article written by MSU 4-H Extension Instructor, Cobie Rutherford entitled “New Year’s Day Traditions”.
Good Luck
Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day for good luck can be traced to Jewish tradition and Civil War folklore. For centuries, peas have been a ceremonial part of Rosh Hashanah which commemorates the Jewish new year.
During General Sherman’s Civil War campaign, Union troops raided Confederate food supplies. Folklore states that the Union troops did not take black-eyed peas, because they were thought to be animal feed. The southerners felt fortunate to have food, which created the tradition of eating black-eyed peas with good luck.
Prosperity
Eating collard greens on New Year’s Day is thought to help with financial stability. The green vegetable is symbolic of the color of money. Hopefully eating collard greens, mustard greens, or turnip greens will result in adding money to your pocketbook.
Making Progress
Eating hog jowl on New Year’s Day is symbolic of being able to move forward without regards to the past. Hog jowl, which is cut of meat from the jaw, symbolizes this progress. This tradition relates to the onward movement made by rooting pigs.
I hope the new year is filled with good luck, prosperity, and progress in your personal endeavors. Don’t forget to eat seconds of black-eyed peas, hog jowl, and greens!
The Mississippi State University Extension Service offers programing in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, and in 4-H that can improve your life during the new year. Programs that will be offered at the Pontotoc County Extension office in January are listed below. Attendance to these programs will help get the new year off to a great start!
All programs listed below will be held at the MSU Extension office in Pontotoc located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. Please call 662-489-3910 for more information.
January 9, 2020Quick Bites Interactive Video Program
“Forcing Bulbs for Indoor Gardening”
Jim McKell, Oktibbeha County Master Gardener
12 - noon
January 23, 2020Quick Bites Interactive Video Program
“4-H Opportunities in 2020”
Cobie Rutherford, MSU Extension Instructor
12 - noon
January 27, 2020Private Pesticide Applicator Training
James Shannon, MSU Extension Agent Pontotoc County
12- noon
January 30, 2020Quick Bites Interactive Video Program
“Cooking for a Crowd: A Focus on Food Safety”
Dr. Courtney Crist, MSU Asst. Extension Professor
12 - noon
January 30, 2020Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association Meeting
“Beef Cuts, Selection, and Cooking”
Dr. Thu Dinh, MSU Assistant Professor, Meat Science
6:30 p.m.