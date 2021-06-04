It’s been one year since Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide adjusted their hallmark methods of sharing comfort and hope from the scriptures due to the pandemic.
In March 2020, the some 1.3 million Witnesses in the United States suspended their door-to-door and face-to-face forms of public ministry and moved congregation meetings to videoconferencing.
“It has been a very deliberate decision based on two principles: our respect for life and love of neighbor,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “But we are still witnesses and, as such, we must testify about our faith. So it was inevitable that we would find a way to continue our work.”
Before the global pandemic, you could find Mary Doss, 78, sitting on a park bench near a literature cart by the post office in West Point, Mississippi, just talking to those who stopped by to visit, and introducing and explaining scriptures that they might not have heard before.
Despite the pandemic, and even a bout with coronavirus that hospitalized her three times, Doss continues to reach people by participating in virtual ministry groups six days per week, making phone calls and writing letters. She feels that these forms of ministry have real benefits. “Some people that I’ve written to have called to thank me for contacting them.” For example, Doss is conducting virtual Bible studies with two people that she has contacted over the phone, helping to answer their individual questions from the Bible.
And that has been the experience for many of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The change from ringing doorbells and knocking on doors to making phone calls and writing letters, although initially an adjustment, has expanded and invigorated their ministry.
Nearly 51,000 people in the United States last year made a request for a Witness to contact them, either through a local congregation or jw.org, the organization’s official website, according to Hendriks. Since the outbreak, the Witnesses have followed up on these requests via letters and phone calls instead of in-person visits.
