The Pontotoc cross country teams competed in the Mooreville Invitational on Saturday. The junior high girls finished 2nd overall and 1st in Class 4A. The junior high boys were 3rd in 4A. The varsity girls finished 3rd in 4A, and the varsity boys were 2nd in 4A.
The top seven junior high girls were Channing Lane, Haley Lowe, Olivia Hamblin, Carsyn Stephens, Sailor Huey, Samantha Bond and Ava Whiteside.
“Channing was 2nd overall and the first finisher in 4A," said head coach Mike Bain. "Our top 3 girls all finished in the top 10. Some of these girls are in their first season, and they are getting better each week.”
The top seven junior high boys were Austin Brown, Luke Blanchard, Andrew Chrestman, Beau Hunter, Joshua Stegall, Jackson Mabus and Caden Spears.
“Braxton Whiteside is our number one runner and tried to race Saturday, but he is injured and could not finish," Bain said. "We are counting on Austin to step up until Braxton gets back. Andrew is getting better each week in his first year, and he learns more with each race.”
The top seven varsity girls were Carla Ramirez, Kaylin Simmons, Ella Huey, Haley Barefoot, Ava Robbins, Katherine Carpenter and Catherine Courtney.
“Right now, our girls' times are not very competitive," Bain said. "They have got to get faster and put themselves closer to the front runners. I know they can be more competitive”
The top seven varsity boys were Cooper Parmer, who was the individual winner in the 4A-6A boys race, Freddy Porter, Caiden Ivy, Ellis Maffett, Jace Clingan, Noah Holland and Kade Stegall.
“Cooper ran a great race Saturday from start to finish," coach Bain said. "He pulled away in the last half mile to finish 1st overall. Freddy finished 5th overall and also raced well. He has the potential to run with Cooper. Our top five have the potential to have a great year if they ever decide to race and be where they need to be.”
All four Pontotoc teams are taking this weekend off and will next compete in the Tupelo Invitational on September 26th.