The life and career of the late Pontotoc native Jimmy Weatherly, who earned Hall of Fame honors for both his athletic abilities and songwriting talents, will be celebrated at a special Pontotoc County Historical Society event on Thursday night (Oct. 28).
The special guest at the event will be Weatherly’s first-cousin Jeff Roberson, who co-authored Weatherly’s autobiography “Midnight Train,” which details Weatherly’s exploits on the football field and his musical accomplishments.
“It was a lot of work for several years but I really enjoyed working with Jimmy,” said Roberson. “I believe it was a good experience for Jimmy and our entire family. He told me he was proud of the book and that made it all worthwhile. I just wish we’d had more time together.”
A 2014 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Weatherly, 77, died February 3, 2021, at his home in Brentwood, TN.
Roberson said he was honored when Weatherly asked him to write the book.
“Jimmy said ‘I trust you and you know all my stories’,” Roberson recalled. “Truth is I didn’t know all the stories, but I did know bits and pieces. The most enjoyable part was the eagerness of others to share their stories about Jimmy. They loved to talk about playing ball and music with Jimmy.”
“I was actually only two years old when Jimmy graduated high school. But I appreciated the opportunity to work on the book and I got to spend a lot of time with Jimmy and his family in Nashville, which was great.”
Jimmy and Jeff were two of the 13 grandchildren of the late Elsie Shannon Roberson and James Samuel Roberson, who were residents of Pontotoc.
“I grew up in Baldwyn, but Pontotoc has always felt like a second home cause I have more family in Pontotoc than anywhere else,” Roberson said.
Bobby McGee, vice president of the Pontotoc County Historical Society, said Thursday night’s program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
The Historical Society’s salute to Weatherly will feature film footage of his quarterbacking highlights at Ole Miss and a segment from ASCAP’s 2013 film “We Write the Songs,” which featured Weatherly and other award winning songwriters.
Weatherly’s songwriting career spanned more than 55 years and included at least seven number one songs.
“We’re very excited and honored to be a part of this program honoring Jimmy Weatherly,” McGee said. “We’re honored to have Jeff Roberson come to Pontotoc and share his insights into writing this book about Jimmy.”
“The format of the program with Jeff is going to be a question and answer dialogue between Jeff and myself as he talks about Jimmy and writing ‘Midnight Train’. Jeff has lots of stories to share and we’re hoping that Jeff’s dad, Pontotoc native Billy Roberson, will be able to attend the program.”
“We have lots of great pictures we’re going to share. And before the program concludes we’re going to allow time for several members of the audience to share their favorite Jimmy Weatherly stories with everyone.”
McGee said that classmates and teammates of Weatherly will be recognized during the program.
“We’re hoping for a big crowd to share this special night as we celebrate the life of a favorite son of Pontotoc,” McGee said. “ I recently had a phone conversation with Pontotoc native Ray Beddingfield who was a teammate of Jimmy’s at Pontotoc High and Ole Miss. Ray said he once played in a band with Jimmy in high school.”
“It’s going to be a special night and everyone’s invited.
Weatherly was ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1974. In 2006 he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
He was inducted into the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011.
In 1999 Weatherly’s song “Midnight Train to Georgia” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. That song and Weatherly’s song “Neither One of Us” were number one hits for Gladys Knight & the Pips. Over his career Weatherly’s songs were recorded by more than 75 artists.