Fruit on the sidewalk

This photo illustration shows the type of fruit that can be drawn on the sidewalks at the Farmers Market this Saturday. Everyone is invited to come and hone their drawing skills and enjoy the day as we celebrate art and artisans.

This Saturday at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market join us as we feature our artisans and makers at ART IN AUGUST! See demonstrations presented by each maker at their booth, help us create fruit and veggie sidewalk chalk art and visit our Farmers' Table where folks of all ages can create watercolor art to be featured on our Facebook page.

