This photo illustration shows the type of fruit that can be drawn on the sidewalks at the Farmers Market this Saturday. Everyone is invited to come and hone their drawing skills and enjoy the day as we celebrate art and artisans.
This Saturday at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market join us as we feature our artisans and makers at ART IN AUGUST! See demonstrations presented by each maker at their booth, help us create fruit and veggie sidewalk chalk art and visit our Farmers' Table where folks of all ages can create watercolor art to be featured on our Facebook page.
Starting at 7 a.m., shop for summer and fall produce....lots of okra, shelled and unshelled purple hull peas, figs and fig preserves, watermelons, cantaloupes, peaches. We are expecting tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and eggplant. Fall greens are beginning to appear...spinach, herbs, kale and sweet potato greens.
Pontotoc Farmers' Market bakers will be back with sourdough, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, Amish friendship bread, cinnamon twists, jalapeno bread, banana bread, muffins, monkey bread, cupcakes, meringue pies, chocolate lasagna, fried pies, bread pudding, coffee bombs, cake pops, scones, cookies and so much more!
Our cottage food producers are fully stocked with sorghum, pickles, salsas, chow chow, jams, jellies and preserves. Cream Top Milk, chocolate milk and a variety of cheeses ... Monterey jack, pepper jack, caerphilly and gouda ... all from Southern Cultured Creamery.
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20.
In the heart of Pontotoc County and Hill Country Mississippi, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH! ALWAYS!!
