Country music legend Dolly Parton has said that her 1973 hit single “Jolene” was based on a combination of two live characters.
Parton said she remembered signing an autograph for an eight-year-old girl who had beautiful red hair, beautiful skin and beautiful green eyes. “She said her name was Jolene and I thought that name sounded like a song,” Parton remembered.
Parton said she got the story for “Jolene" from another redhead in her life at the time—a bank teller who was giving Parton’s new husband a little more interest than he had coming. “She had a terrible crush on my husband, and we joked about it,” Parton remembered.
In my version of “Jolene” the wife can’t compete with Jolene’s natural beauty, but she sure can cook.
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene….
I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don’t take them just because you can
All-Clad, Calphalon and Farberware
Walks by the stove touches my hair
I’m cooking up all his favorite things
It’s real home cooking just like he likes
I used to fill his appetite
But I cannot compete with you
Jolene
He talks about you in his sleep
I burned the rolls, I scorched the peas
I’m dying when he calls your name
Jolene
I love to cook, I understand
How you could easily feed my man
But you don’t know what he means to me
Jolene
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don’t take them just because you can
Frying pans and Dutch ovens ,
he loves my cooking, loves my loving
He’s the only one for me
Jolene
Momma’s ole black skillet’s versatile
Give to me when I was a child
I know all his favorite recipes
Jolen
It keeps his feet under my table
Heaping helping, love on the label
Stratch bisquits, cooked down turnip
greens
He worships my hot cornbread
Sweet as my lips he said
He’s just an appetizer for you
Jolene
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Pleases don’t take them just because you can
My pans cook even, hold heat so well
Love smells delicious, it casts a spell
Like ivory skin and eyes of emerald green
Your smile is like a breath of spring
Your voice is soft like summer rain
I can’t cook up a plate of you
Jolene
I’m peach cobbler, fried country ham
My cooking, my hugging it’s all I am
He’s the only one for me
Jolene
I had to have this talk with you
My rolling pin make you black and blue
And whatever you decide to do
Jolene
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don’t take him even though you can
Jolene, Jolene