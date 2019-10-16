Country music legend Dolly Parton has said that her 1973 hit single “Jolene” was based on a combination of two live characters.

Parton said she remembered signing an autograph for an eight-year-old girl who had beautiful red hair, beautiful skin and beautiful green eyes. “She said her name was Jolene and I thought that name sounded like a song,” Parton remembered.

Parton said she got the story for “Jolene" from another redhead in her life at the time—a bank teller who was giving Parton’s new husband a little more interest than he had coming. “She had a terrible crush on my husband, and we joked about it,” Parton remembered.

In my version of “Jolene” the wife can’t compete with Jolene’s natural beauty, but she sure can cook.

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene….

I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take them just because you can

All-Clad, Calphalon and Farberware

Walks by the stove touches my hair

I’m cooking up all his favorite things

It’s real home cooking just like he likes

I used to fill his appetite

But I cannot compete with you

Jolene

He talks about you in his sleep

I burned the rolls, I scorched the peas

I’m dying when he calls your name

Jolene

I love to cook, I understand

How you could easily feed my man

But you don’t know what he means to me

Jolene

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take them just because you can

Frying pans and Dutch ovens ,

he loves my cooking, loves my loving

He’s the only one for me

Jolene

Momma’s ole black skillet’s versatile

Give to me when I was a child

I know all his favorite recipes

Jolen

It keeps his feet under my table

Heaping helping, love on the label

Stratch bisquits, cooked down turnip

greens

He worships my hot cornbread

Sweet as my lips he said

He’s just an appetizer for you

Jolene

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Pleases don’t take them just because you can

My pans cook even, hold heat so well

Love smells delicious, it casts a spell

Like ivory skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

I can’t cook up a plate of you

Jolene

I’m peach cobbler, fried country ham

My cooking, my hugging it’s all I am

He’s the only one for me

Jolene

I had to have this talk with you

My rolling pin make you black and blue

And whatever you decide to do

Jolene

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m begging of you please don’t take my pans

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him even though you can

Jolene, Jolene

