The Pontotoc Jr. Red Sox recently took home the first place trophy at an invitational tourney in Tupelo. The players are: (kneeling, left to right) Kaden Pfahler, Rob Hancock, Jack Cummings; (front row standing, left to right) Cruise Lackey, Riley Caygle, Andrew Williams, Benton Burks, Josh Jenkins, Hunter Huffstatler, Cam Abbott; (back row standing, left to right): Coach Reggie Zinn, Seth Boland, Eli Holloway, Jon Grey Morrisson, Tyler Pickens, Coach Corey Caygle, Coach Chris Hilliard
The Pontotoc Legion Jr Red Sox put an 11-1 thumping on Lafayette to capture the top prize in the recent invitational tournament in Tupelo on June 26.
A three-run fifth inning, and a shutdown pitching performance from Andrew Williams (Alcorn Central) helped secure the win for the Sox. Williams scattered seven hits over five innings, allowing only one run while fanning three. He issued only one free pass.
North Pontotoc’s Hunter Huffstatler got the Sox on the board in the first frame with an RBI single. Jon Grey Morrison (West Union) and Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc) both added homers in the second inning. Riley Caygle (Pontotoc) and Cam Abbott (North Pontotoc) added RBI singles in the Sox’s big fifth inning, and Benton Burks (West Union) drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI.
Thompson took the loss for Lafayette, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out three in two innings.
The Red Sox played error-free baseball, and Jack Cummings had the most fielding chances, with three.
The Jr. Red Sox are 7-8 on the season, with recent wins over the North Mississippi Indians (7-0, on June 26), and Hunstville (9-4, on June 25).
The Pontotoc Sr. Legion Red Sox were on the road last week, in Columbia, Tenn., and took a win over the Nashville Flyers, 10-5.