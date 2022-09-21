FILE - In this May 8, 1945 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, center, joins the Royal family, from left, Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, England, on VE-Day. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96.
When World War 2 was over many celebrations were held all across the globe. Japan had finally surrendered. A sense of peace could at last permeate every day life.
The ending of the war meant some of the soldiers were able to take leave from the fighting they had once endured. Ret. Judge Fred Wicker was one of those soldiers. He went to Edinburgh, Scotland to enjoy the sights and sounds of a different place. And he was able see a special parade that he never forgot.
“It was in 1945 after the war was over, and I was on leave from Germany,” related Judge Wicker. “I was coming up a side street to Princes Street, which is the Main Street in Edinburgh. I was trying to get back to my hotel.”
Judge Wicker said he encountered a swarm of people when he got to the main thoroughfare. “The street was so crowded I couldn’t walk down the street.”
Judge said he asked why there was such a crowd of people, “and they said ‘we are about to have a parade.”
He said the street was full of people rejoicing. “Everyone was feeling good and ready to celebrate.”
Judge said it wasn’t a parade with floats like you would think, there were just a lot of people there.
But at the end of the throng was a long black Rolls Royce.
“I watched as it came down the street from my vantage point on the sidewalk.”
As the vehicle made it’s way down the street, Judge Wicker soon discovered it belonged to the Royal Family of Britain.
“Inside the car, the King and Queen was sitting behind the driver and the two girls, the princesses, were in the back seat behind them,” he said.
Judge Wicker was referring to Queen Elizabeth’s dad and mom, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon; along with her sister Princess Margaret and Elizabeth as a princess just seven years prior to her asenction to the throne where she received the title of Queen Elizabeth II.
Judge said he never expected to see them, and the memory has stuck with him all these years.
“And incidentally,” he said. “I remember the first time I ever heard of the queen was through our Weekly Readers that we got in grade school. I was in second grade. There was a story in there of her doll house.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.