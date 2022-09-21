Britain Queen Elizabeth II

FILE - In this May 8, 1945 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, center, joins the Royal family, from left, Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, England, on VE-Day. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96.

 STR/AP Photo

When World War 2 was over many celebrations were held all across the globe. Japan had finally surrendered. A sense of peace could at last permeate every day life.

