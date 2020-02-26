After nearly half a century in the judiciary system and other forms of public service, Circuit Judge James L. Roberts Jr., recently tendered his resignation.
A lifelong Pontotoc County resident, Roberts’ storied career took him from a small town lawyer, to the judge’s bench, even to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Roberts will be honored with a program and reception Friday at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the Pontotoc County Courthouse. The judge offered some reflections ahead of the event.
“I was born in Robbs, to good, country people,” said Roberts, 75, who is improving from a stroke he suffered just over a year ago. “I was well fed and nourished. We didn’t have a lot of material things, but we had enough. I spent much of my time as a boy in the county library, reading history and biographies. I always admired political leaders, American presidents, those sorts of people.”
Delivering newspapers, which he read cover-to-cover, early each day, as well as working in a grocery store, and Kennington’s Department Store, in Jackson, taught him a lot about people, about life, and about the goings-on throughout the South, Roberts said.
“I still consider those jobs probably the best education I ever received,” said Roberts.
Roberts earned his B.A. from Millsaps College in 1967, his M.B.A. from Mississippi State a year later, and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Ole Miss in 1971. He started his law practice in Pontotoc in 1971, simultaneously serving as Pontotoc County Prosecuting Attorney and Youth Court Prosecutor from 1972-82.
“I always wanted to be a small-town lawyer and politician,” said Roberts. “One of the finest things I ever did was hiring a bright, young lawyer named Phil Tutor.”
In 1985, Gov. Bill Allain appointed Roberts Commissioner of Public Safety, a position he held for four years. He later helped found the Mississippi Association of Mental Health Commissioners.
In January 1988, Roberts was appointed Chancellor in the First Chancery Court District. In 1992 Roberts was elected to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court. Before his term began, Gov. Kirk Fordice appointed Roberts to fulfill the unexpired term of retiring Justice James Lawton Robertson. Roberts later took the bench for the term to which he was originally elected. He served for six and a half years.
Among the first matters Roberts deliberated on the Supreme Court was whether, based on new evidence, Byron De La Beckwith would be re-tried for the 1963 murder of civil rights activist Medgar Evers.
“Four of us voted to try him,” said Roberts. “I cast the vote that led to him being tried. I got a lot of criticism and grief for that, but I didn’t worry about it too much. I believe I did the right thing. Some cases rise to the level of importance where they can’t be ignored.”
De La Beckwith was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.
During Roberts’ time on the Supreme Court, the state legislature created the Mississippi Court of Appeals, an intermediate, appellate court, made to speed appeals and relieve a backlog of cases. Roberts helped write the rules for the new court, and even helped scout the building in Jackson where it was initially housed.
“I’ve always been proud of having helped establish that court,” said Roberts. “A lot of work went into it, a lot of days working from daylight until dark, and I believe it was a good accomplishment for our state.”
Although replete with success, Roberts’ life and career, like that of everyone, is not without second thoughts, he said.
“I’ve made several mistakes,” Roberts said candidly. “I probably should have stayed on the Supreme Court.” He resigned in March 1999 and made an unsuccessful bid for the governor’s office.
Roberts served as judge of the Pontotoc Municipal Court from Feb. 2006 until Dec. 2007. Governor Haley Barbour appointed Roberts as Circuit Judge in the First Circuit Court District in Dec. 2007, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Sharion Aycock. Roberts twice won reelection.
Roberts received the Mississippi Bar Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. He is one of only a few who have served on three of the four courts created by the Mississippi Constitution. The only judgeship he hasn’t held is Justice Court.
Roberts is a Rotarian, and a member of the Pontotoc County Historical Society, as well as Pontotoc First United Methodist Church. He and his wife, Rose, have been married for 35 years.
“I’m proud to have served the people of Pontotoc County,” said Roberts. “They’ve been very good to me. I’m grateful to my family, my colleagues, and everyone who has helped me along the way.”