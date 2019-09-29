We wanted answers from Julia McDowell, Master Gardener Intern, about her gardening roots. As our vice-president, she has helped the rest of us keep a rein on some MG volunteer projects. As she spoke of work life on their rural place, I imagined a cartographer inking a map of her Black Zion farm dating to the Chickasaw village there before the 1830s.
A sense of place began with those gardeners of old. There was Madge Roye, her paternal grandmother whose vegetable garden plot over on Highway #41 remains; some ornamentals from her maternal great-grandmother Mary Eliza Harris cling nearby. She further shares a common link with Clifton Ray, a vegetable gardening grandfather whose garden plot lingers here, rotated and tilled.
She recalls hearing her grandmother speak of the rare-to-these-parts Japanese maple that she “babied” all those decades ago. And, today’s orchard with apple and plum trees is replicated in the “exact spot” of her great-grandmother's orchard from the 1940s and 1950s. Even then, a guy came around “every so often and sprinkled powder on the trees” to control pests.
Today, she and her husband Sean share both physical labor and a keen sense of a natural world. While most of their acreage is rented out for cotton and soybean crops, she notices kudzu creeping across ditches on the periphery. Past farmers’ Japanese soil erosion control is now mythical. Instead, the area’s ecosystem is strangled in most of rural North Mississippi. Lately, seeking help in controlling invasive plants, she attended a workshop at the MSU Extension Building. Her next step? A call to the NRCS office to apply for help to rid their farm of the, by now, even-longer creepers.
Julia and Sean spray pesticides and fungicides with care.
There’s life again at their farm with the thirty to fifty beehives, depending on seasons. “Bees give a sense of energy to all. Not only do they pollinate, they remind us of how fragile all our insects are. The bees are lively. They give life and a sense of balance to hear them when I’m out.” In the spring their bees produce a dark, almost-black honey--tree honey--from hardwood trees, next they produce an almost white privet honey. Early to late spring there is a clover mix that is closest to the wildflower honey sold in stores. The bees’ cycle slows down a bit in the summer; then, they begin to forage on cotton and soybean blooms. (The “vibrant flavor of cotton” is a favorite with their customers although it crystalizes fastest). Bees will soon feed on goldenrod to store honey for their own food for winter. “When we walk by the hives, the goldenrod honey has a sour sock smell.” Throughout the process, theirs is an intense, hands-on management of their hives to control insects like hive beetles. The result is that we can trust their chemical-free wax for candles and balms, unlike those from larger apiaries, she cautions.
Julia spoke again of her past farm family who planted vegetables and ornamentals, too, “close to where I have mine now. Oh, and in an old aerial photo, we saw modest residences where our home sits on the hill. There were three garden plots pictured, and before that, there was a Chickasaw village here. Chief Imubi, if stories run true, may be buried where our barn is. His name meant ‘killed from defending.’ They didn’t write all of their history down…There’s Tubbi. There’s Mubbi Creek… We found an old archeologist's paper from 1930 speaking of Imubi’s burial ground here and the location of his fields. So, these were Chief Imubi’s gardens centuries ago.”
"There were two villages in our Black Zion Community before the Chickasaws left in 1838. The other one was located further toward town where the Cates lived." It seems that a sharp curve in the road helps mark the place.
Some sights and sounds from that old Chickasaw village might feel familiar to a visitor now. Chickens squawk about. Dogs still keep away the raccoons, rat snakes, and ‘possums. Rustling blue, yellow, red, and white 4” x 4” squares might startle a late visitor. These form a Buddhist prayer flag, strung above the chicken run to keep hawks out. “They may work.”
Much work and thought keep Julia and Sean's farm going into the present. It has been drawn deeply here through centuries of the same. She will walk past the beehives in their farmyard never facing a periphery of tall, dark forms—their decades-old timber covered in kudzu. They take care of their heritage.