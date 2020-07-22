Two-hundred and sixty-one criminal cases are on the docket for the three week term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court which convenes Monday, July 27 and concludes August 14.
Plea days are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday (July 23 and 24).
Court officials stress that cases scheduled on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
Eighty-nine cases are on the week one docket, 90 cases are set for week two and 82 cases are on the third week docket.
The following is the docket for week one of court. Weeks two and three will be forthcoming in the Progress.
Fifteen cases are scheduled for trial on Monday, July 17. Defendants and their charges include:
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assaut, felon with weapon and hindering prosecution;
-Rakeem Wilson, aggravated assault, hindering prosecution;
-Mitchel Seawright, burglary of a dwelling, felow with a weapon and receiving stolen property;
-Michael Moore, burglary of a dwelling;
-Carissa Sasso, burglary of a dwelling;
-Sandra Alexander, possession of meth and felon with a weapon;
-Matthew Chapman, felon with a weapon and possession of meth;
-Alyssa Banks, burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a vehicle;
-Matthew Chapman, grand larceny;
-Austin Loyd, burglary of a building;
-Joel Whitlow, two counts of jail escape;
-Larry Sneed, two counts of jail escape;
-James Ash, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation.
Nineteen cases are scheduled for trial on Tuesday, July 28. Defendants and charged include:
-William Fletcher, three counts of fondling;
-Ryan Lane, three counts armed robbery;
-Jessie Pitts, six counts sexual battery-under 14;
-Cortez Lindsey, two cases, sale of cocaine;
-Terry Biven, DUI 4th;
-Dorian Robertson, burglary of a vehicle;
-David Carroll, possession of meth;
-Armonte Watkins, DUI 4th;
-Tony Wardlaw, possession of meth;
-Jeannee Chambers, possession meth;
-Brian Bailey, DUI 3rd;
-Joseph Wilson, DUI 4th, DUI child endangerment;
-Steven Johnson, two counts attempted grand larceny;
-Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;
-Charles Smith, false pretense;
-Shaweebra Pruitt, malicious mischief;
-Joseph Wilson, felond with weapon;
-Christopher Williams, DUI fourth.
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, July 29, including:
-Joshua Wilson, embezzlement;
-Quiana Gillespie, armed robbery;
-Quinterra Beckley, trafficking alphazolam, possession cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Walter Tutor, child test positive for controlled substance;
-Joshua Keith, two counts burglary building;
-Ricky Williams, possession meth;
-Timothy Bailey, possession meth;
-Elonie Brown, contributing delinquency/negligence of child-physical/sexual abuse;
-Jeremy Raines, possession of meth, marijuana and hydrocodone;
-Jeffrey Waldo, two cases including accessory after the fact-violent and introducing contraband into correctional facility;
-Anna Tyson, burglary of dwelling;
-Virginia Dillard, sale meth;
-Austin Ellis, possession meth;
-Emilio Reyna, burglary dwelling;
-Lauren Mayberry, false pretense;
-Olivia Morales, possession meth;
-Zydarius Hallman, burglary dwelling.
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Thursday, July 30, including;
-Alan Baucom, two counts fondling;
-Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
-Dalton Johnson, domestic violence/strangulation/aggravated assault;
-John Hamilton, aggravated assault;
-Kenneth Cockrell, malicious mischief;
-William Chunn, possession marijuana;
-Saxton Pinson, possession cocaine;
-Terry Judon, DUI 4th;
-Benjamin Boyett, attempted shoplifting;
-Brittany Keith, two counts child abuse-drug sale; four counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Michael Keith, possession meth;
-Joshua Graham, possession meth;
-Joseph Brown, possession meth;
-Dennis Montgomery, child abuse;
-Jerry Swords, DUI 3rd;
-Damian Barr, burglary of vehicle;
-Brion Branning, embezzlement;
-Michael Pate, possession meth.
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Friday, July 31, including;
-John Henton, aggravated assault;
-Brandy Lagunes, possession meth;
-Robert Vaughn, child abuse-seroius harm; child abuse; two counts child abuse-harm;
-Jasmine Vaughn,, child abuse-harm; child abuse;
-Ronald Hester, two counts child abuse-harm; two counts child abuse;
-Joshua Watkins, taking motor vehicle;
-Zydarius Hallman, burglary building;
-Travius Shackleford, fales pretense;
-Javarus Shackleford, false pretense;
-Eddie Vance, grand larceny;
-Austin Haws, grand larceny;
-William Eaton, burglary building;
-Ashely Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Eduardo Gaucin, three counts child removal from state;
-Sergio Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Robert Vaughn, possession marijuana;
-Charles Croft, aggravated DUI-death;
-Clinton Johnson, false pretense.