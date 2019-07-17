The upcoming July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court contains 290 criminal cases on the three week trial docket which was filed June 14.
The July court term convenes on Monday, July 29, and runs through Friday, August 23. No court proceedings will be held during the primaries election week of August 5-9.
One-hundred cases are set for trial the first week of court, 118 cases are set the second week and 72 cases are set for the final week of court.
Prior to the start of court, plea days are scheduled for July 22 and 23.
Court officials stress that cases listed on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
The following is a list of the first week's court docket. A listing of the second and third week's dockets will be published July 24 and 31.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Monday, July 29. Defendants and their charge(s) included:
- William Fletcher, three counts of fondling;
- Kyler Fitzpatrick, (two cases) three counts of burglary of a building and burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Virgil Monts, sale of meth;
- Mary McGregory, child abuse, child test positive for controlled substance;
- William Roberts, possession of meth with intent;
-William Roberts, possession of precursors-manufacture;
-James Ash, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Walter Tutor, child test positive for a controlled substance;
- Joshua Keith, two counts of burglary of a building;
- Terra Tedford, possession of meth;
- Matthew Chapman, possession of meth;
- Charles Chapman, possession of meth;
- Timothy Bailey, possession of meth;
- Xavier Roberson, contributing to delinquency /negligence of a child-physical/sexual abuse;
- Jack Underwood, possession of meth;
- Gary Cox, child abuse;
-Misty Hopkins, grand larceny;
- Danny Smith, sale of meth;
- Quentin Williams, felon with a weapon.
Twenty-three cases are set for trial on Tuesday, July 30, including:
- Michael McGregor, possession of meth with intent;
- Carolyn Austin, possession of meth;
- Robert Gordon, possession meth;
- Justin Stercay, possession of meth and possession of heroin;
- Elonie Brown, contributing to delinquency /neligence of a child-physical/sexual abuse;
- Amelia Bolton, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone and three counts of child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
- Jeremy Raines, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of hydrocodone;
- Jeffrey Waldo, accessory after the fact-violent;
- Jeffrey Waldo, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility;
- Michael Jones, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility;
- Antonio Riley, burglary of a building;
- Anna Tyson, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
- Steven Tetleton, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
- Beverly Carter, child endangerment-test positive or controlled substance;
- Robert Pratt, possession of meth;
- Marla Sherrill, possession of meth;
- Antonio Shannon, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Kaleb Heard, attempted burglary of a building and two counts of burglary of a building;
- Tadarious McIntosh, attempted burglary of a building and two counts of burglary of a building;
- Kaleb Heard, burglary of a building;
- Tadarious McIntosh, burglary of a building;
- Samuel Holloway, possession of meth;
-Nigel Garner, sale/transfer of a stolen firearm.
Twenty-one case are set for trial on Wednesday, July 31, including:
-Roberto Romeo, aggravated trafficking of meth, possession of cocaine with intent and possession with intent;
-Kiantee Holloman, conspriracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts of script forgery;
- Kenyatta Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, and two counts of script forgery;
- Jennifer White, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, and two counts of script forgery;
- Isadra Reza, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts of script forgery;
- Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;
- Parker Gassaway, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
- Sydni Henry, two counts of contributing delinquency /negligence of a child;
- Lauren Marberry, false pretense;
- Steven Jacobs, grand larceny;
- Charity Ferguson, possession of meth, child abuse-drug sale;
- Daniel Davis, sale of meth;
- Robert Murphree, two counts of felon with a weapon;
-Eric Driggers, possession of meth with intent;
- Michael Coker, felon with a weapon;
- Anna Tyson, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
- Anna Tyson, burglary of a dwelling, three counts of burglary of a vehicle;
- Julie Mooneyham, sale of meth;
- Alexis Nichols, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility;
- Michael Bean, possession of cocaine.
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Thursday, August 1, including:
-Nicole Duda, aggravated assault-extreme indifference, aggravated domestic violence-serious injury;
-Troy Hudson, two counts of fondling;
- Phillip Otts, DUI fourth/alcohol/no test;
-Eric McCord, possession of meth with intent;
- Daniel Austin, felon with a weapon;
- Thomas Noe, possession of meth;
- Jackie White, receiving stolen property;
- Darrin Fowler, malicious mischief;
- Jimmy Hopkins, grand larceny;
- Miktavious White, attempted burglary of a building and two counts of burglary of a building;
- Miktavious White, burglary of a building;
- Ricky Austin, burglary of a dwelling;
- Jartavis Penro, sale of cocaine;
- Jartavis Penro, sale of cocaine;
-Bobby Berry, felony fleeing and DUI fourth-alcohol without test;
- Jimmy Watson, possession of meth;
-Shane Ackerman, DUI third, alcohol without test;
- Ashely Stewart, possession of scheduled I, II controlled substances.
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Friday, August 2, including:
-Miranda Romansik, burglary of a dwelling, larceny;
- Saxton Pinson, possession of cocaine;
- Cody Hall, two counts of attempted grand larceny, burglary of a vehicle;
- Kimberly White-Turner, two counts of aggravated DUI-maiming;
-Joshua Williams, possession of meth with intent and felon with a weapon;
-Kristin Martin, possession of meth;
- Jessie Sisco, possession of meth;
- George Hopkins, grand larceny;
- David Irvin, possession of meth;
- Robert Poole, DUI fourth,alcohol, no test;
- Quintez Holmes, possession of hydrocodone;
- Janice Neal, sale of meth;
- Michael Stroup, DUI fourth, alcohol, no test;
- Michael Hatcher, possession of meth with intent;
- Jacob Bland, possession of meth;
- Timothy Jones, possession of meth;
- Jonathan Kelly, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
- Joe Hogue, taking of a motor vehicle;