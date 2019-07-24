The July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court is scheduled to convene next Monday (July 29) with an initial count of 290 criminal cases on the three week trial docket.
The court term is scheduled to run through Friday, August 23. No court proceedings will be held during the primary elections week of August 5-9.
Court officials stress that cases listed on the docket are subject to change or continuance. Plus plea days were held on Monday and Tuesday (July 22 and 23) and some defendants may have entered guilty pleas prior to their scheduled court date.
The following is a list of the case set for trial the second week of court which runs August 12-16.
Twenty nine case were originally set for trial on Monday, August 12, including:
-David Bolden, Aggravated assault-extreme indifference;
-John Hamilton, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Krysta Chewe, murder and felon with a weapon;
-Samuel Smith, fondling, child enticement/sexual purposes;
-Mark Holloway, aggravated assault/weapon and felon with a weapon;
-Jeff Mullins-McGaughy, four counts of sexual battery-under 14;
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault-weapon, felon with a weapon and hindering prosecution;
-Rakeem Wilson, aggravated Assaut-weapon, hindering prosecution;
-Octavious Stevens, two cases, totaling two counts of sale of meth;
-Nigel Garner, credit card fraud;
-Zachary Grubbs, sale of meth;
-Dwantez Tillman, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Johnathan Teague, credit card fraud;
-Billy Staten, three cases, including two counts of sale of meth and sale of schedule III and IV controlled substance;
-Joe Hogue, possession of meth;
-James Ledford, possession of meth;
-Cody Hall, grand larceny, taking of a Motor vehicle;
-Lona Loyd, sale of meth;
-Jason Doss, two counts of arson;
-William Stepp, receiving stolen property;
-Zachary Murrell, three counts of sale of meth;
-Adrian Grubbs, possession of meth with intent;
-Cornelius Gillard, possession of cocaine;
-Rhonda Patterson, possession of schedule I/II controlled substances;
Twenty-one cases were originally scheduled for trial on Tuesday, August 13, including:
-John McCraw, three counts of fondling;
-Gary Cox, sexual battery-under 16;
-Paul Holloway, sexual battery under 14 and fondling;
-Stephen Barkley, three cases, including burglary of a dwelling, taking of a motor vehicle and felon with a weapon;
-Dalton Mohr, possession of meth;
-Kristin Hall, three cases, including child abuse/at drug sale; intimidation of a witness and three counts of retaliation against a witness/public servant;
-Brandon Harmon, possession of meth;
-Terry Judon, DUI 4th-Alc. w/o test;
-William Smith, attempted grand larceny;
-Candice Cayson, burglary of a building;
-Janie Mitchell, grand larceny and shoplifting;
-Robert Sisco, possession of meth;
-Clifton Carter, possession of meth;
-Montrell Pegues, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Tina Stevens, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Mario Steward, receiving stolen property;
-Joseph Smith, possession of meth with intent;
Twenty-two cases were originally set for trial on Wednesday, August 14, including:
-Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
-Richard Wilson, domestic violence/strangulation/aggravated assault;
-Jackie White, trafficking meth;
-Quiana Gillespie, armed robbery;
-Oscar Lipsey, armed robbery and felon with a weapon;
-Daniel Davis, two cases, including sale of meth, directing youth to commit felony and sale of meth;
-Kenneth Cockrell, malicious mischief;
-Robert Sisco, three cases including two counts of sale of meth and possession of meth;
-Lona Loyd, two cases, two counts of sale of meth;
-Carissa Sasso, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Benjamin Boyett, burglary of a building;
-Jackie White, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Marguerite Thomas, contributing to the delinquency /negligence of a child/physical/sexual abuse;
-James Gardner, sale of meth;
-Johnathan Bolton, possession of meth;
-Donovan Exson, possession of meth;
-Richard Wilson, possession of meth;
-Jakob Hollis, embezzlement under contract/repair.
Twenty-six cases were originally set for trial on Thursday, August 15, including:
-Alan Baucom, two cases, including four counts of fondling and sexual battery under 14;
-James Tackitt, two cases, including four counts of fondling and sexual battery under 14;
-Jartavious Boles, three counts of armed robbery;
-Ricky Linley, possession of meth;
-Timothy Tutor, possession of meth;
-James Gardner, two cases, including two counts of sale of meth;
-Amber Loggins, possession of meth;
-Devon Adams, two cases including sale of meth and possession of Alprazolam with intent;
-Michael Keith, possession of meth with intent;
-Jacob Bland, possession of meth;
-Danny Glass, possession of meth with intent;
-Marion Hartzog, sale of meth;
-Julie Johnsey, credit card fraud;
-Thomas Smith, possession of contraband by a prisoner;
-Dwantez Tillman, possession of marijuana with intent and possession of meth with intent;
-Ashley Westmoreland, child abuse;
-Brandon Cheney, possession of meth;
-Amelia Bolton, four cases, including one count possession of meth and three counts of sale of meth;
-Richie Darby, embezzlement under contract, repair.
Nineteen cases were originally set for trial on Friday, August 16, including:
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-Julie Mooneyham, retaliation against a witness/public servant and aggravated assault-weapon;
-David DeHaas, retaliation against a witness/public servant, aggravated assault-weapon and felon with a weapon;
-Brookelin Lindsey, two counts of aggravated assault-extreme indifference;
-Morgan Walker, sale of meth;
-Terry Biven, DUI 4th-alc. w/o test;
-Richard Johnson, four cases, including four counts sale of meth;
- Jennifer Smith, burglary of a dwelling-larceny and receiving stolen property;
-Mark Holloway, felon with a weapon;
-Joseph Brown, possession of meth with intent;
-Michael Moore, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Ricky Linley, possession of marijuana with intent and felon with a weapon;
-Richard Johnson, possession of meth and possession of Schedule II controlled substance;
-Joseph Oaks, DUI 4th-alc. w/o test;
-John Sipes, child enticement-sexual purposes and computer luring;
-Geoffrey Green, credit card fraud.