Pontotoc has been slapped with some 12 inches of rain with 10 of those happening during a four day period last week, causing flooding and major damage to roads throughout the county.
Supervisors in all five districts reported some roads under water during the worst of the storm. The flooding also caused culverts to fail, washing out roads in three of the five districts.
The rain also caused water problems at the Tanglefoot Trail underpass on Oxford Street.
June has set a record in rainfall amounts just in the first ten days. Last year the whole month of June only received 8 inches while this year the county has already experienced 12.38 inches according to Pontotoc County weather observer Roddy Thompson.
Thompson measures the rain fall each morning on Hwy. 15 South just beyond the city limits and records it in an official book with the results posted on line directly to the National Weather Service. By the first six months of last year we received 45.45 inches of rain and as of June 11 this year we have received 41.37 inches, which means we will possibly exceed last year’s rainfall totals for the six month reporting period.
The rain report in inches for each month that was recorded includes January with 3.39; February with 7.43; March with 7.50; April with 5.51; May with 5.16; June with 12.38.
“But we haven’t gotten as much rain here as the folks who live out west of town toward Thaxton and up north toward Ecru,” Thompson noted. “They have gotten a significantly higher amount of rain than we have. In fact, one local weather observer, who keeps unofficial records said that she had five inches of rain from 12:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, and she lives out west of town.”
And the month of June is not over yet. Rain is expected to pick up again this Saturday with 40 to 50 percent chances throughout the week next week, adding to the rain totals.
That being the case all officials warn folks to be mindful of the rain and be careful out there driving. The grounds are soaked now and any rainfall will simply run off causing more driving problems. Residents are asked to be especially cautious during night travel. You can’t often see the road ahead of you far enough in advance before you are trapped in running water.
“Don’t take anything for granted. Don’t drive through deep water because the culvert may be out,” said first district supervisor Wayne Stokes.
In the second district, supervisor Mike McGregor said that nearly every road he has was underwater during the brunt of the storm. More rain coming may mean re-flooding of these roads.
“Don’t drive off in it,” he cautioned, “especially in the low places there could be trenches in the roads. And with more rain coming there could be more gullies washed across the roads.”
McGregor said Carter Road on the north end is shut down except for local traffic. “The culvert on the north end is washed out so you can’t get access from that end, you must go around,” he said.
Brad Ward said that district three has culverts washed out and ditches are also washed.
“It will take us time to get these repaired because we can’t put mud back in there because it will wash again. Everybody needs to be careful, slow down, be vigilant and patient after the rain stops. It will take us some time to get things fixed.”
Ward said that Oak Forrest Road is not passable because there is no culvert. “Only the people who live on that road are allowed to go down it at this point,” he said. He also noted that Patterson Road has ditches out.
Fourth District Supervisor Ernie Wright said that numerous roads were impassable during the storm, and may get that way again if the rain falls as fast and furious as it did last week.
Chesterville Road is impassable, Russell Road and Levi Road are in bad shape, Nanny Road in the bottom is impassable, a bank has slid off onto Rowland Road and the southeast end of Kings Highway is flooded, along with the Belden/Endville Road” Wright reported. “And it’s so wet the trees are just falling out of the ground.”
In the fifth district Dan McKnight said that Wicker Road is closed and water is over the roads in all the low lying areas where it always floods. “I want people to be careful,” he said. “Also bear in mind that the trees are heavy with the water on their leaves and they will fall, so especially if you are traveling at night, give your self extra time to get there and slow down even on a highway that is clear.”