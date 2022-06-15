Pontotoc County’s Juneteenth festival will kick off this Saturday, June 18 with a parade at 10 a.m. and registration of guests at 11 a.m. The re-opening ceremony will be at 11:30 with the festival officially beginning at 12 noon.
The parade will be down Main Street and all other activities will be at the First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion. The theme this year is "This Is Us". Other activities after the parade include non stop music and food after the festival opens. There will be a kiddie corner, teen lounge, grab bags, yard games, academic achievement awards and children’s art displays. In addition there will be a black trivia contest, spades tournament, classic cars and more.
Organizers are looking forward to the day long festivities after having to be on hiatus the past two years because of the pandemic.
“We wanted to come back sooner, but our group members' and guests' health and safety was most important,” said committee member Shonve Ball. “We're hoping that our turnout will be equal to if not better than the first one in 2019 with so many locations hosting a festival this year as well.”
And the most exciting part of the celebrations this year is now the day has a federal holiday status, signed into law last year by President Biden. However, because of the pandemic concerns a celebration wasn’t held last year.
“This is the first year [we can celebrate with] Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday and we want to celebrate that long awaited victory with all the people of Pontotoc County and neighboring communities,” said Ester Dabney who is vice president of the committee.
There are a lot of activities on tap for the day, but the organizers mostly want people to enjoy learning about the history of the people who live in their own backyard.
“We are hoping to keep the spirit of the very first Juneteenth celebration alive through the sharing of the history, family friendly activities, a variety of traditional Juneteenth foods and beverages, and great music,” said Danielle Williams who is president of the committee.
The first activity of the day is the parade which will kick off at 10.
“We would love to see everyone in the county line the streets for the parade,” said secretary of the committee Barbara Curry. “ Our theme this year is ‘This Is Us’ and we want to share with our community who we are as a people and what our history and culture means to this country.”
And they are grateful for the support of folks from across the county and beyond.
“We are extremely thankful to the people of Pontotoc and the surrounding areas who have contributed in any way to this event,” committee member Kim Graham said. “Without help from others, there is no way we would have been able to pull this together.”
And they are excited about the positive influence the day will have on everyone.
“I am new to the organization, but I have enjoyed helping plan this event and have learned so much about how much work goes into pulling every detail together to make sure everything flows and stays on schedule,” said organizer Ranata Roberson. I am very proud of what we're going to present to the public this weekend.”
The day’s event lineup
The day will begin with the parade lineup to start at 8 a.m. with floats then other entries will begin the lineup by 9 a.m. and the parade will step off at 10. Be at the First Choice Gateway pavilion by 11 a.m. to sign up for activities and give aways and to receive grab bags.
In signing up for various things, African American students who have passed on to the next grade level can enter a drawing by providing proof with their report card. Four winners from grades 1-11 will be chosen.
If you are Class of 2022 high school or college, and you register, providing a copy of your high school/college diploma you may be one of four lucky winners of $100.
You can also nominate your dad at the Black Fathers Matter registration table. Four Father’s Day gift cards will be given away.
The official opening of the day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a host of activities from Scripture reading to the Juneteenth songfest. Sonnie Rock Williams will emcee the events with D.J. Love Bone, One Stop Production.
The songfest will kick off with Gospel Hour provided by Denise King as well as the Golden Wings Quartet. Melissa Roberson and the Mississippi Mouths Puppet show will hit the stage next followed by Brejayne, K Fizzle and KaShalot KG, Blazin’ Bratz Majorette Dance Team, Family Soul, Monty J. with Tirvarrus Hadley, AJ and the Band and conclude with closing ceremonies.
Other activities
While all the music is filling the air there will be plenty of activities to keep you busy from eating to playing spades. There is also a Children’s Corner for children in grades six and under and a Teen Lounge for those in grades 7-12.
“We are excited about our new teen lounge area,” said committee member Qiana Dandridge. “Sometimes teenagers are left out of the planning process for large events such as this, but we wanted to make sure that we provided a special place for teens to mingle with other young people, so we made their entertainment a primary focus this year.”
There will be a charge for some of the foods that are offered at the festival this year, but the food in the children’s area is free. “We didn’t want the kids to have to be asking their parents for money to eat,” explained Deanielle Wiliams.
Activities in the children’s area includes a sensory play area, STEAM activities, crafts, bouncers, puppets, games and prizes, face painting, story time and more.
In the teen lounge there will be a black out tent, dance off, selfie stations, karaoke, games, self server snacks and beverages, a graffiti wall and more.
After the tents come down
Organizers stressed that this is not just about a one day event that folks come to and never learn from.
We don't intend for the Juneteenth Festival to be the only time Pontotoc sees us,” said committee member Nekole Goree. “Our purpose is to build a better community through historical and cultural awareness, so we are looking forward to sponsoring several cultural and community development activities throughout the year.”
And they are already looking forward to the next time the tents will go up and folks will gather to enjoy food and fun, with the help of more people getting involved.
“Hopefully after this festival is over, more people will be encouraged to join the committee, participate in the planning process, come to the activities we offer throughout the year, and continue to celebrate the holiday with us for years to come,” said committee member Linda Johnson.
So mark your calendar and get ready to enjoy the days activities at the Pontotoc First Choice Gateway Pavilion this Saturday.