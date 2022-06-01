Pontotoc County’s Juneteenth festival will kick off on Saturday, June 18 with a parade at 10 a.m. and registration of gusts at 11 a.m. The re-opening ceremony will be at 11:30 with the festival officially beginning at 12 noon.
The parade will be down Main Street and all other activities will be at the First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion. The theme this year is "This Is Us". For the parade, organizers want to see your company, organization, church, family, etc. decorate floats, wagons, power wheels, bikes, four wheelers, trucks, and even yourselves to share the history, contributions, culture, music, fashions, and more of black people throughout time. There is no fee to enter and everyone is welcome to participate.
Local Black beauty/homecoming/prom queens, veterans, and firsts to do any activity or hold a prominent position are welcome to participate as well. Walking units are asked to utilize visual props and/or costuming to engage the audience as they move through the route.
Entries are subject to approval before the parade route begins to ensure no offensive material is used by any participant. This is a free advertisement opportunity for businesses who are looking for more exposure. Contact pontotocjuneteenth@gmail.com for an entry form.
Floats will line up in the Pontotoc Jr. High parking lot at 8 a.m. and all other entries will line up at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022. The parade will begin promptly at 10 a.m. moving south on Main Street. Entries will be accepted through Monday, June 13.
Participant categories for the floats include: youth, civic/fraternal organization, animal, business/commercial, religious organization/institution, individual, band/drumline/auxiliary unit, dance/cheer/gymnastics unit, military and political.
Other activities after the parade include non stop music and food after the festival opens. There will be a kiddie corner, teen lounge, grab bags, yard games, academic achievement awards and children’s art displays. In addition there will be a black trivia contest, spades tournament, classic cars and more.