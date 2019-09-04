The Pontotoc junior high girls came away from the Mississippi College High School Opener on Saturday with a first place overall finish, placing 4 runners in the top 10 and 6 in the top 15 places.
Finishing in the top 15 were Reannon Hicks, Carla Ramirez, Haley Lowe, Carsyn Stephens, Ava Robbins and Samantha Vickery.
“I knew these girls had a chance to win it when I saw all their ribbons in their hair packed in together after the mile mark," said Pontotoc coach Mike Bain. "The key to winning is finishing close to the front and not spread out too much. They ran a perfect race.”
The varsity girls finished 3rd in 4A behind West Lauderdale and Choctaw Central. The top 7 girls were Micahela Lopez, Kaylin Simmons, Haley Barefoot, Maclaine Griffith, Caroline McCutchen, Morgan Brownlee and Ella Huey.
“We have got to get our girls racing closer to Micahela," Bain said. "Right now, they are letting her get away and getting caught up in a crowded field of runners. It is easy to loose track of where you are in the race and they are falling too far back. We are going to take it one week and one race at a time.”
The varsity boys finished first in 4A. The top seven boys were Will Porter, Freddy Porter, Cooper Parmer, Michael Moore, Caiden Ivy, Carter Mann and Landon Morgan.
“Just like the girls, the boys let Will get away from them," Bain said. "I watch these guys every day at practice, and they are better than what they showed Saturday. They have the potential to run much closer as a group and much closer to Will.”
“We only ran 3 junior high boys in this meet who came to summer workouts and who I thought would be competitive against the much larger schools.”
Braxton Whiteside made the podium, finishing 11th. Also competing were Luke Blanchard and Noah Holland.
“Braxton and Luke both play football and come to cross country after football practice, so we have to be careful with how hard we push them until it cools off. Hopefully that is going to be soon," Bain said.
Pontotoc's next meet will be Saturday's Mooreville Invitational starting at 9:00 a.m.
South Pontotoc
The Cougars were also in action at Mississippi College. Austin Simpson finished in 58th place out of a huge field of 266 competitors to pace the boys. The rest of the top seven runners were Slade Bost, Hayden Billingsley, Colton Fuqua, Dylan Fauver, Caleb Tuggle and Clayton Murphree.
South's girls were led by Ella Easterling, who came in 52nd of 190. She was followed by Jolee Doss, Chelle Corder and Perla Diaz.
Noah Fleming finished third place overall and Gable Steward 15th overall in the junior high boys race. Macy Bain came in eighth for the junior high girls. She was followed by Kendall Long and Savannah Ray.