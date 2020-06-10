TUPELO- The North Mississippi Junior Indians were not able to push runs across the plate on Saturday against Huntsville, dropping a 2-0 game in the Pontotoc Red Sox' Tournament, which held its games this year at Tupelo's Golden Wave Field.
Jon Robert Carnes (Pontotoc High School) got the start on the mound for the tribe. After getting a strikeout, Carnes’s defense picked him up, with third baseman Jackson Rodgers flipping to covering second baseman Hayden Kyle, then on to Reece Kentner (North Pontotoc) at first for a 5-4-3 double play.
Drake Douglas drew a walk in the bottom of the frame, and Kentner was hit by a pitch, but Huntsville starter Jarrett Mason got a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed.
Carnes fanned the first Huntsville hitter in the top of the 2nd, then rung up the second with a great curveball. John Schmitz singled to right before Carnes got a third strikeout to end the inning.
Bennett Mayo and Jackson Williams drew walks to put two on with two out in the bottom of the 2nd, but the Indians were unable to score.
Ben Whitlow led off the Huntsville 3rd with a single to right, then Carnes followed with a strikeout. The next batter hit a deep drive to right-center, but centerfielder Drake Douglas got a great break on the ball and ran it down for the second out.
Carnes snagged a comebacker to the mound to get out of the inning.
Douglas took the mound for the Indians in the top of the 4th inning. Cameron Winebarger doubled to the left-center gap to start Huntsville’s offensive push. Hunstville loaded the bases, and Douglas got a much-needed strikeout before Huntsville scored their only two runs with a pair of walks.
Ty Hester took the mound for the Indians and got them out of the inning with two strikeouts.
Carnes singled to right to get the Indians on the base pads in the bottom of the 4th. The Indians loaded the bases, but again they were unable to push across a run. The contest only saw a total of three hits, two from Huntsville and one from the Indians.
Douglas took the loss for the Indians, giving up two runs on one hit and four walks. He struck out one batter.
Mason got the win for Huntsville, going three innings, striking out six and walking three.
The Junior Indians also took on the Tupelo Junior 49ers in Sunday's second day of the tournament, falling 7-0.