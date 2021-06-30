TUPELO- A trio of pitchers combined to hold Tuscaloosa Post 34 to five hits, as the North Mississippi Junior Indians picked up a 5-2 victory Friday at Tupelo’s Junior American Legion Tournament.
The Indians jumped on top 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Hunter Griffin led off with a single, followed by a double from Ross Cochran to put runners at second and third. Griffin came home on a passed ball, and Landon Morgan drove in another run with a one-out double. A double play allowed Tuscaloosa to escape with no further damage.
Ralston Little was hit by a pitch to start the top of the third. That ultimately resulted in Tuscaloosa getting on the scoreboard after an RBI single from James Stanard, but Cochran, on the mound for the Indians, induced an inning-ending ground out to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
Tuscaloosa got another baserunner on in the top of the fourth, but a nice diving catch by Hayden Kyle in left field helped the Indians get out of the inning.
Ashton Matthews entered on the mound in the top of the fifth and worked a scoreless frame. The Indians were able to stretch out their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Carter Crawley drove a double to the left centerfield gap before Kyle dropped a single into shallow centerfield. Bennett Mayo then smacked a two-run triple. Another RBI hit provided the final run.
Kyle worked the final two innings on the hill for the Indians. Tuscaloosa cut the deficit to 5-2 with a RBI single from Brady Jones in the sixth. They got a pair of baserunners in the final inning but ultimately came up empty.