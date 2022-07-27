TUPELO- The Pontotoc Jr. Red Sox American Legion (17U) won the Tupelo 49ers State Warm-Up Tournament, played at Tupelo High School last weekend. The team, coached by Chris Hillard, Reggie Zinn, and Corey Caygle lost their opener, but reeled off four straight wins to take the trophy. (The Tupelo tourney was a warm-up for the American Legion State Tournament. The Sox will open play in Hattiesburg tomorrow.)
Coach Caygle said he was very pleased with the team's bounce-back success.
"We have really played well this summer, and we've gotten better each time out," said Caygle. "This weekend we scored 53 runs and we are deep with pitching. Our defense behind our pitching is stout and that gives us a lot of confidence. We have really put pressure on teams on the base paths and have executed the bunt well. It's just fun to watch these kids play. They are not only great ball players; they are excellent kids. A lot of credit to their parents for raising such good kids. I know Coach Reggie and Chris both agree that this is a special group and we are lucky to be a part of it."
Sox 9, 49ers 10
The Pontotoc Junior Red Sox ended up claiming the championship, but the tournament did not get off to the best start when they lost a heart-breaker 10-9 to Tupelo on Friday night.
Pontotoc held a big lead late in the contest, but the Junior 49ers got the momentum rolling and plated eight runs in bottom of the 6th inning to come out victorious.
The Niners got runners to 2nd and 3rd in the bottom of the 1st, but Red Sox starting pitcher Jackson Harmon struck out Peyton Cornelius looking to end the inning.
Pontotoc got the offense going in the top of the 3rd, putting up a 6-spot. Hunter Huffstatler led off with a single before Andrew Williams doubled to put a pair in scoring position. Harmon then stepped up and belted another double to the right center wall, bringing both home. Cruise Lackey followed with a single to score courtesy runner Eli Patterson. Eli Holloway laced a base hit, which scooted past the centerfielder and allowed Lackey to cross home. Holloway reached third base on the error and subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly from Riley Caygle. Tyler Pickens was hit by a pitch with two outs. Benton Burks drew a walk, and Pickens scored on a single deep into the 5-hole by catcher Jack Cummings that put the Red Sox up 6-1.
The Niners plated one in the bottom of the 3rd on a wild pitch, but things were pretty quiet until the top of the 5th, when the Red Sox took advantage of mistakes to add to their lead. Caygle drew a walk and came home on an RBI single from Cam Abbott. Pickens was hit by a pitch for the second time. He raced to third when a pick off throw went to the fence and later scored on a wild pitch. Burks and Huffstatler drew walks, and Burks scored to push the lead to 9-2 when a 49er throw went into the dugout on a ground ball from Williams.
The Red Sox still held that 7-run lead in the bottom of the 6th. After getting the first out, things went awry. After a pair of hits, Tupelo’s Garrett Enis lined a two-run double. Jeffrey Hardin drove in another run with a base hit, and Henry Hardin scored on a wild pitch to get the Niners within striking distance at 9-6. Silas McKinney and Chase Ballard walked to load the bases, and Sam Curtis smacked a 2-RBI double to make it 9-8. Cade Oswalt was intentionally walked before Carden Lehman tied the game by plating Ballard with a base hit. Cornelius then ended the improbable comeback win with a walk-off hit to right.
Sox 16, Calhoun 5
Seth Boland (North Pontotoc), Riley Caygle (Pontotoc), Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc), Benton Burks (West Union), Jackson Harmon (South Pontotoc) and Holloway (North Pontotoc) all had hits in a nine-run fifth inning as the Sox defeated Calhoun on Saturday morning. The Sox banged out 14 hits in the game, with Huffstatler, Caygle, Holloway (North Pontotoc), and Jack Cummings (North Pontotoc) all collecting multiple knocks.
Hunter Huffstatler got the win on the mound, allowing four runs on two hits and fanning four over three innings.
Sox 8, Calhoun 4
Riley Caygle was 2-2 at the plate, and got the win on the mound for Pontotoc, allowing three runs on one hit and fanning four in 3 1/3 innings.
Sox 11, Baldwyn 5
An 11-hit barrage and a strong outing from junior pitcher Seth Boland spelled victory for the Pontotoc Jr. Red Sox on Saturday, as they clipped the Baldwyn Blue Aces 11-5.
Boland (North Pontotoc) lasted four innings, allowing three runs on just three hits while fanning one.
The Sox got on the board first, in the bottom of the opening frame, when Hunter Huffstatler (North Pontotoc) doubled to left, scoring Cam Abbott (North Pontotoc) who led off with a single. The Sox loaded the bases off Baldwyn starter Ben Basil, and an error made the score 4-0 headed into the top of the second.
Baldwyn’s Ben Monaghan led off with a single in the next frame. Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc) made a great, running catch in centerfield, charging in on a sinking liner, and, after a popup and a K, Boland escaped the inning unscathed.
Boland helped his own cause with a leadoff single to left in the bottom of the second. Riley Caygle (Pontotoc) cracked a 2-RBI single to center, followed by RBIs from Pickens and Andrew Williams.
Benton Burks (West Union), along with Caygle, Huffstatler and Abbott all had multiple hits for the Red Sox. Cooper Burelson was 2-3 at the plate to lead the Blue Aces.
Sox 9, Baldwyn 0
Tyler Pickens' (North Pontotoc) two-run homer in the first inning put the Red Sox out front to stay in the championship game on Sunday. Eli Patterson (South Pontotoc), along with Holloway and Huffstatler (both North Pontotoc) had RBIs in a four-run fourth inning.
Andrew Williams (Alcorn Central) got the win, allowing just three hits and no runs over four innings.
