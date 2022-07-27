Seth Boland

Seth Boland (North Pontotoc) of the Pontotoc Jr. Red Sox delivers to the plate in an11-6 win over Baldwyn at Tupelo on Saturday. After dropping their Friday night opener, the Sox won four straight to win the tournaent. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

TUPELO-  The Pontotoc Jr. Red Sox American Legion (17U) won the Tupelo 49ers State Warm-Up Tournament, played at Tupelo High School last weekend. The team, coached by Chris Hillard, Reggie Zinn, and Corey Caygle lost their opener, but reeled off four straight wins to take the trophy. (The Tupelo tourney was a warm-up for the American Legion State Tournament. The Sox will open play in Hattiesburg tomorrow.)

