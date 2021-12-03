A 69-year-old Pontotoc County man was found not guilty last week of aggravated assault following a three day trial in Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
After deliberating four hours the seven-men, five-women jury found John Thomas Hamilton, Sr., not guilty of aggravated assault when he shot his then 19-year-old step-grandson, Traiveon Vaughn, in the leg during an argument at Hamilton’s home on Topp Road in eastern Pontotoc County on January 30, 2016.
Hamilton was represented by defense attorneys Jeffrey Waldo and Tim Tucker. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Reagan Wise and Paul Gault.
At the time of the incident Vaughn had been living in Hamilton’s home because the Vaughn family’s home had been destroyed by a fire.
During final arguments defense attorney Tucker told the jury that Hamilton acted in self defense that night.
“Mr. Hamilton testified that Traiveon Vaughn was the aggressor and put him in choke hold and threatened to ‘take him out’ ,” Tucker agreed. “Hamilton defended himself in his own home when Vaughn was again advancing toward him. He shot him in the leg to stop that advance.”
In final arguments Assistant District Attorney Reagan Wise reminded the jury that Traiveon Vaughn testified that he did not choke Hamilton that night during an argument.
“Traiveon Vaughn testified he went to his room, gathered his clothes to leave and he was shot coming out of the bedroom,” Wise told the jury.
Prosecutor Paul Gault echoed the contention that Hamilton was not acting in self defense when he shot Vaughn.
“According to the deputy’s report Hamilton did not tell him that Vaughn had choked or attacked him that night,” Gault told the jury. “There’s a million other things that Hamilton could have done other than shoot his grandson that night. That doorway was the only way out of the bedroom.”
Judge Michael Mills, Jr., presided over the trial. The second week of court is scheduled to conclude on Friday (Dec. 10).