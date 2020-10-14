If Shakespeare were alive today maybe he would write “to wear a mask, or not to wear a mask, that is the question.”
Certainly the information provided about masks and the coronavirus the past six months has often resembled the ole Abbott and Costello routine called “Who’s on first.”
At first the medical folks told the public not to wear masks because they didn’t help. Then we were told by some that it did help some but it was more important to leave all available masks to medical personnel because of the shortage of personal protective equipment. Then the mask message was that only certain kinds of masks really provided protection. Then the message was masks do help, wear one. Then some folks like mayors and governors said masks were mandatory. Then some argued that even cloth masks provided some protection. Then it became a political issue, where some said wear a mask and others said it wasn’t necessary. Then some governors and mayors who mandated wearing masks were photographed and videoed not wearing a mask. Mandatory this, some retorted!
The debate continues and the information is as conflicting, as confusing and as unclear as the nine sentence preceding paragraph.
Some folks simply have an issue with the word mandatory. They don’t want to be told what to do and how to live. That’s especially true when the ones doing the mandatory ordering are not practicing what they preach.
I’m not going to tell you what you MUST do.
I’m simply going to talk about what’s going on in my life.
I’ve talked to a few folks who have had coronavirus. Some didn’t feel very bad at all, in fact some said they only lost their sense of taste and smell.
Others said it was like a bad sinus cold, some aches and chills, some stomach problems.
Some said it was like a bad case of the flu. But some have been extremely ill and are still feeling bad and very weak months later. And unfortunately we all probably know of several folks who have died from COVID-19, directly or indirectly.
In April and May a lot of life’s activities were shut down. I wore a mask some times. I kept my distance from folks.
In June I learned that I was going to have a grandchild. Bam! Things changed.
Oh I was already genuinely concerned about masks and safe distancing, but now life was a horse of a different color. I had the welfare of a daughter, an unborn grandson and a son-in-law to prioritize my behavior even more.
I wear a mask outside the office. I wear one at Piggly Wiggly and when I go in to get a biscuit. I wear one at the police station and city hall.
Oh I loved my wife, my family and friends before I got the grand news, but now the drum beats a little louder.
When my grandson is born in February I’m going to get him a cake for his 40 weeks' birthday.
I’m not going to be fanatical about a mask, but I’m going to try and be careful. I’m not going to fuss about having to go back to the car and get my mask. I’m going to keep washing my hands as often as possible. I’m going to keep six to 10 feet away from folks.
I’m going to keep on praying for God’s mercy for us all. I’m going to pray for a vaccine.
I’m going to pray for the doctors and nurses whose faces are covered with “maskne,” the rash caused from seven months of mask wearing. If you and I think we’re sick and tired of the coronavirus, just imagine what mental and physical fatigue that medical workers are feeling by now.
You won’t find anyone working inside a hospital that’s not wearing a mask.
Maybe if I wear mine as much as possible I can help the doctors and nurses out.
That brings me to the soon-to-be flu season.
I’ve been writing about the dangers of the flu since 1979 (you’re right, I’m as old as I look). I remember the first time I wrote that an average of 30,000 people die in the United States every year from the flu. That number hit me like a hammer 41 years ago.
But over the past four decades a lot of folks probably didn’t pay attention to my flu stories. But those who have suffered from the flu can give a testimonial. And those who have lost loved ones to the flu can share their heartbreak.
In my October 7 flu story in the Progress I wrote that last year the flu infected more than 35-million Americans. The flu caused more than 490,000 U.S. citizens to be hospitalized. An estimated 34,200 people in this country died from the flu during the 2018-2019 influenza season.
I’m writing this with no political aspirations. I want the sun to shine and a cool breeze to blow. I want the coronavirus to go away yesterday (forever).
I want the flu to never ever happen again.
A very dear doctor friend of mine said that wearing a mask during flu season would help prevent the spread of the disease.
Maybe it would help a little, maybe it would help even more. It can’t hurt.
I’m not telling you what to do. Most times I don’t want someone bossing me around either. Just think about it. Just think about your family, your friends and someone’s daughter who’s pregnant with a precious child.
We can't shut down again, life must go on. But I'm going to be as careful as possible for myself and others.
Come February I hope I’m healthy. I’ve got some newborn birthday candles to blow out.