I love everyone out at Montgomery Drugs. They are the nicest folks.
They have maintained a legacy of caring and personal service that was started by the drug store’s original owner, Billy Quay Montgomery.
Billy’s a cousin by the way and he claims me as kinfolk and that’s nice and brave of him also. Many times he opened the doors of the drug store late at night to refill some nausea medicine when one of my children were sick. Couldn’t have made it without him.
It used to be I only went to the drug store when I needed an antibiotic. Now I’m a “four phase/preventive/maintenance science project, pertaining to the heart, cholesterol and blood pressure.
My deddy passed at 87 and he was never on any maintenance medicine. But at least I now know how to spell lisinopril, terazosin and simvastatin and baby aspirin.
I’m supposed to take each of these pills at night. I also took grown up aspirin when my two kids were babies, but that’s a different story.
Actually I’m responsible for getting five medicines refilled because I have to count the one medicine my wife gets refilled.
It’s my fault she runs out of medicine before getting it refilled. “You don’t fuss at the grocery store owner when you run out of food,” I offered.
“That’s your fault too, and by the way we need bread,” she replied.
I can tell when my wife is out of medicine. She rolls her hair with Diet Coke cans and golf tees. She’s an ongoing 39-year maintenance project.
Anyway, the problem with taking medicine is not remembering to TAKE the medicine. My problem is trying to remember if I’ve ALREADY taken those four pills.
And that scenario is complicated with the fact that I’m sometimes prone to falling asleep in the recliner.
When one wakes up at 2:37 a.m. in the recliner, things are often a little fuzzy. As Mike Tyson said, “I’m Bolivia to what’s going on!”
Gus the dog is usually looking at me with one eye open, Larry King is selling some memory loss cure on television and I’ve a text message from Joe Biden who's wondering if he took he medicine earlier tonight.
I know, I know, you’re thinking why doesn’t he get a seven day pill box and just fill it up once a week.
I tried that. I was always knocking the pill box off the cabinet and 28 pills would go sprawling across the kitchen floor. There’s an air vent right next to the counter and most of the pills would go down the vent.
I don’t know about you but I’m not sticking my arm down that air vent. Can you spell a-r-a-c-h-n-o-p-h-o-b-i-a? I stuck the vacuum cleaner hose down the air vent once.
Something on the other end started tugging on the hose and when I finally pulled the vacuum hose out there was a note attached that read, “this is your only warning."
And it turns out there’s laws about getting the same prescription filled three times in one month. I explained that it’s not hard to spill one’s pill box twice in the same month.
I sent a detailed letter of both pill spilling incidents to Jackson but turns out there’s a subcommittee called Pharmaceutical Oversight Against Fumble Fingered Old Folks Who Drop Pill Boxes. They said I was on their “watch list.” And their pious letter had a P.S.— “Sworn witness affidavits signed by Gus the dog are not admissible as evidence.”
But the “did I take my medicine or not” episodes I hate the most are the ones where there is possible evidence that I have indeed already taken my medicine. In other words there is a half glass of water setting beside the quart freezer bag containing the four meds.
And I know better than to involve my wife, but I’m an idiot so I do.
“Did you see me take my medicine earlier?”
“When? Tonight?”
“No, one day last week! Yes, tonight! Is that your glass of water on the table?”
“The Goofy glass or the Minnie Mouse glass?” “Either one.”
“No, I didn’t see you take your medicine. I was busy getting those towels out of the dryer like I asked you to do. Can you not remember?”
“Yes, I remember everything. I was simply testing you. My pharmacist said it’s important to one’s health to know that other’s are concerned. And by the way, have you taken your medicine tonight?”
“I’m out of my medicine. I texted you, but I guess you forgot to go by Montgomery Drug.”
“No, actually I went by Montgomery Drugs. But I forgot to stop.”
“Just take ‘em again. It won’t kill you.”
“I’ve thought about it and I’m afraid you’re right.”
My only solace in this monthly nightmare is that there’s a mouse living in the air vent. He enjoys the coolness in the summer and the warmth in the winter. He enjoys the Direct TV. And thanks to me he has good blood pressure and low cholesterol.
P.S. I tried marking a calendar but I would forget to do that too.