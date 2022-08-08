4-H teaches life skills, respect, and communication skills to create successful members of every community. The development of communications skills is one of the most important skills necessary to grow as an individual, a community member, and a leader. 4-H provides youth with the ability to enhance and develop strong writing, reading, and presentation skills. This provides youth with the ability to become good communicators as well as allows them to accept roles of responsibility in their communities and enhance their contribution to society.
Kara Fleming has been a 4-H member since the age of nine. She is the daughter of Sherry and Ron Fleming. Kara graduated from South Pontotoc High School this past May and plans to begin school at Itawamba Community College in a few weeks. She is committed to becoming an effective journalist. Kara says, “I dream of becoming a successful journalist because I want to make a difference in the world by keeping the public informed about pertinent news.” From a young age, family members and friends recognized her “never meets a stranger” personality.
Her pastor, Brother Terry Baber says, “I have known Kara her entire life. Kara is a brilliant, engaged, and creative student. She is an exemplary role model who seeks to do her best in each task to which she is assigned. Kara is a positive influence on those around her and meets each challenge with enthusiasm and vigor.”
Kara describes herself as a humble achiever. She recalled one of her proudest experiences in high school that happened in her College and Career Readiness class during an assigned job interview. “I felt relatively good about my responses to the interviewer’s questions. After completing the interview, I was, even more, pleased to hear the teacher compliment me on being a “people person” and that I have an “aura that draws attention”. Her comments sealed my decision in choosing journalism as my college major.”
During her years in 4-H, she competed in multiple contests that contributed to her skills. At the 4-H Club Congress in June, Kara competed with her team in Consumer Judging. This competition encourages youth to make wise financial decisions. They practiced making decisions and giving reasons for their choices. Kara and her team members, Marlee Hoing, Amy Priest, and Leah Reid won first place in the state. This “win” qualified them for a trip to compete in Denver, Colorado at the National Western Roundup in January 2023.
Kara received the Jamye Curry Scholarship at the Senior Recognition and Awards Banquet in May. She is a deserving young scholar, a woman of unimpeachable character, and a commitment to family and community. She demonstrates a strong work ethic while challenging her peers to excel and stay informed on important issues. Kara sums it up this way, “I know some of the steps in achieving my goal may be challenging, but I am willing to persevere through the challenges to succeed as a journalist who represents my community with integrity.”
Kara is just one of the Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. During the next few weeks, I plan to introduce other 4-H members who are serving the community and learning about compassion, responsibility, and making a positive change in the community. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.
