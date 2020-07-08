Kassidy Young is a thoroughly likeable young woman, and that’s why she stands a good chance of winning.
“I’ve wanted this since I was a little girl, and I’m blessed and honored to have the opportunity,” said Young, who will vie for the title of Miss Hospitality Mississippi on July 18.
Young will compete for the crown with nine other women in Hattiesburg. She’s excited and confident. She is the daughter of Sharon Young and the late Tommy Young.
“There are so many things to celebrate about Pontotoc, and I’m eager to showcase our great county,” said Young, a graduate of South Pontotoc High School and Itawamba Community College.
The Coronavirus disrupted normal pageant procedure this year, but Young emerged as Pontotoc’s winner after competing in an online contest. Her congeniality and eloquence shone through in promotional spots she recorded for the Pontotoc County for the Chamber of Commerce. Judges interviewed Young through video conferencing, and reviewed her education, community involvement, and other accomplishments. She’d studied up on the state’s culture and history, and she advanced from a field of 36 contestants into the finals.
Now it’s on to Hattiesburg.
The Chamber of Commerce has sponsored and supported Young on her journey.
“The job of Miss Hospitality is essentially to dust off the welcome mat, to spread the sunshine, to be an ambassador,” said Chamber Director Ellen Russell. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Kassidy representing Pontotoc County or more confident in her abilities to serve the state.”
The Miss Hospitality Mississippi Competition was founded in 1949. Its purpose is to promote the state’s tourism and economic development sectors, while supporting bright, young Mississippi women through scholarship opportunities. The reigning Miss Hospitality is Kasey Pearson from Amory.
Young is no stranger to the pageant world. Her sister, Kelsie, was Pontotoc’s Miss Hospitality in 2011. Big sis has been a great support and wealth of advice, Kassidy said. Her family will make the trip south with her, and accompany her to the Saenger Theater, where the competition will be held.
Young and the other women will rehearse on July 17. The following morning they’ll enjoy a brunch where the top three winners of the speech competition will recite their compositions. The evening’s live competition will include evening gown as well as challenging questions designed to make contestants think on their feet.
In her speech, Young talks poetically about the beauties of Mississippi.
“Walk with me on the coast, as we sink our toes into the sand,” she says. “Join me in the Delta, and let me introduce you to our third generation farmers.”
One line stands out.
“You’ll shake calloused, hard-working hands that are always outstretched with generosity,” Young says. She speaks of Friday night lights, close families, and traditional values.
“A land of God’s Amazing Grace,” Young calls her state. “My home…my people…my Mississippi.”
Local contestants have been active on social media, featured on the State Program’s Facebook page using #MSGoodwill and #MSHosp2020. Also visit misshospitality.com for more information.